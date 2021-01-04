OU men's basketball: Umoja Gibson sweeps Big 12 weekly awards

The Big 12 awarded Oklahoma junior Umoja Gibson with both its Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday.
Gibson, who was also NCAA.com’s National Player of the Week, had 29 points in the Sooners’ upset win over then-No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday. Gibson went 8 of 11 from the 3-point line and had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Gibson’s 29-piece against the Mountaineers is the second-most points scored by any major-conference player off the bench and eight triples are tied for the most by any reserve player in Division I in a single game.
“He's been fantastic from day one,” OU coach Lon Kruger said of the first-year Sooner, who transferred from North Texas over the past offseason. “He loves being in the gym. He's literally in the gym, I'd wager, as much as anyone in the country. ... He worked hard on his game. It's so great to see him get the results that he's getting, very deserved."
The Sooners resume action against No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Waco, Texas.