OU men's basketball: Victor Iwaukor easing into bigger role in Sooner front court

Victor Iwuakor’s teammates never have to worry about his energy.
Iwuakor continues to see his role increase as he settles into his sophomore season and proves to be a spark off the Sooners’ bench.
The 6-foot-7 forward, who will try to take advantage of his high motor against a physical West Virginia squad today at 3 p.m., was unavailable OU’s first two games of its 2020-21 campaign due to COVID-19 protocols. OU coach Lon Kruger eased him back into the lineup with nine minutes in a loss to Xavier and 11 minutes against Florida A&M.
He hasn’t played less than 19 minutes in each of OU’s three games since and found himself on the floor during crunch time of OU’s last outing against Texas Tech.
“He’s responded very well,” Kruger said. “I thought against Tech, his energy and activity on the boards was outstanding. and I think we’ll see that out of Vic as we go forward. He missed those two weeks, really set him back a bit, but now he appears to be back.”
What’s won Iwaukor the respect of his teammates is his effort. He knows he can contribute in more ways than scoring and prides himself on his energy, which has been vital as he, and the rest of OU’s front court, try to replace the inside presence of former Sooner and All-Big 12 forward Kristian Doolittle.
“This year, I’m starting to play a lot more and that means a lot of responsibility from my side,” Iwaukor said. “So, I’m just trying to make sure I do the right thing and do what I can for our team to win.”
Grabbing rebounds, especially on the offensive glass, has been one of those ways Iwaukor can impact the game.
He had a season-high six offensive rebounds — and 10 overall— against Texas Tech on Dec. 22. Getting into that habit of crashing the boards will be crucial against West Virginia.
The Mountaineers lead the Big 12 in offensive rebounding with 15.6 per game and third in rebounding margin at plus-5.9.
“[Coach Bob Huggins’] clubs are always going to get after in that way and this year’s club is outstanding,” Kruger said. “They’re a top-10 team, so that kind of says it all right there.”
West Virginia’s Derek Culver is the league’s second-leading rebounder at 9.9 boards per game. Oscar Tshiebwe ranks fifth with 7.8, but West Virginia announced he will sit out the rest of the season on Friday.
Still, the Mountaineers will test the Sooners, who rank seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding margin (plus-4.1), in getting after the glass.
Iwaukor should factor into OU’s plans.
It’s what his teammates have come to expect.
“What he brings to the table, that’s what we need. Energetic, blocking shots, getting rebounds out of his area, running the floor, dunking the ball, finishing around the rim. We need all of that,” OU sophomore De’Vion Harmon said. “... He’s a big attribute and contributor to us when he’s doing that. and the best thing about that is he does that every single game.
“It’s not one half here or one game here or another game there. He does it for 40 minutes every single night, so to watch him do that, watch him compete like that and compete with me, it’s a pleasure. It’s a pleasure to play along[side] someone that does that every night with you.”