For the final 20 minutes of Oklahoma’s latest outing, a 79-75 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Alondes Williams never touched the floor.
The 6-foot-5 guard played eight first-half minutes but was never tabbed to reenter the crucial Big 12 contest as the Sooners tried to end a two-game losing skid.
Williams’ limited minutes on Monday have been consistent with his usage since returning from a positive COVID-19 test three weeks ago that has derailed the second half of his senior season.
Williams was a starter for the Sooners in each game he appeared from the beginning of the team’s 2020-21 campaign through OU’s trip to Texas on Jan. 26.
The Sooners welcome the Longhorns to Norman at 8 p.m. Thursday to close out the regular season, and perhaps OU, which has lost its last three games, can find a jolt from Williams, who’s been gradually recovering from the pause to his season, as well as the unexpected breaks in OU’s schedule due to both COVID-19 and inclement weather.
“Each practice has been better,” OU coach Lon Kruger said of Williams. “I thought his play in the first half the other night was fine. We need to get him in there more now. I think he's ready to go.”
Few players can replicate Williams’ athleticism, which he has no issue expending on rim-shaking dunks and taking OU’s tempo up a notch.
Williams was good for 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game before entering the league's COVID-19 protocol. Since his return, the Sooners are 2-3 with Williams coming off the bench and averaging 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds.
If anyone can relate to Williams’ struggles in building back to a bigger role, OU forward and fellow senior Brady Manek has a decent idea.
Manek’s final year with the Sooners, assuming he doesn’t take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility waiver, also took a turn when he tested positive for COVID-19.
Manek was out for two weeks and appeared in five games as a reserve before regaining his starting role. His best game since his return came Monday against Oklahoma State. He scored 20 points, nailed four 3-pointers and grabbed nine boards.
"People shake back from [COVID-19] different, but I'm real confident in [Manek]," OU guard Umoja Gibson said. "I feel the last game, he got back to being his self and I think we'll be able to see that from here on out."
Perhaps a breakout game is awaiting Williams.
Manek certainly wants Williams to return to form as the Sooners approach the Big 12 tournament, which begins in a week, and NCAA tournament.
“He brings a different level of energy,” Manek said. “He brings those transition buckets, those highlight dunks, he gets defensive rebounds. He brings that kind of energy to the team and sometimes the team needs that. … We're going to need him, definitely.
“It's tough. I know where he's at right now. We have to get him back and ready to go.”
Kruger said the plan is to get Williams more involved.
Forwards Victor Iwuakor and Kur Kuath also might be key to any potential OU resurgence.
“Rebounding's a little concern coming out of the weekend, as it's always an area of focus,” Kruger said. “Alondes is a little bigger body, so we need to get those guys [Williams, Iwaukor and Kuath] in there more.”
If not for rebounding, Williams, as well as Iwaukor and Kuath, can still be a valuable piece to the Sooner offense, especially if he can throw it down like he did during the first half of the season.
"You get a couple of buckets, hold them and top it off with a dunk on the other end, it will shut a team down for a few minutes," Manek said of Williams' momentum-shifting slams.
"Those runs happen every game in basketball. He plays a big part in that. He's that kind of player. It's going to be really important for us to get him back and get him going."
