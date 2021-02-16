OU men's basketball: Why the additions of Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless were so important to Oklahoma

Before committing to Oklahoma, Umoja Gibson understood coach Lon Kruger had a good squad ahead of him for the 2020-21 season. But to add the North Texas transfer, perhaps the Sooners could go to a different level.
Elijah Harkless, who played last season at Cal State Northridge, saw an opportunity to boost the program as well. The guard, originally targeted as a redshirt candidate, just didn’t think it would happen until the team’s 2021-22 campaign.
The pair of Sooner newcomers have developed into pivotal pieces to a top-10 team, both starting for the Sooners in Saturday’s double-overtime victory over West Virginia and likely to reprise their roles this week against No. 12 Texas.
“When coach [Carlin] Hartman recruited me here, he said we have a good team, but we can have a great team if I came,” Gibson said. “It’s showing off. Coach Hartman saw the vision early. He knew we had a good team here already. I was just going off what coach Hartman was saying and believed in him. and now it’s happened.”
OU’s ascent to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press rankings wasn’t so apparent following a 99-77 loss to Xavier in just the third game of its season. The 22-point defeat has aged as an outlier, serving as just one of two double-digit losses OU’s been dealt. The other came at Baylor, which has yet to lose to any team in 17 games.
The Sooners have been competitive in each of their 16 other contests and have won seven of their last eight outings since dropping back-to-back games on the road to second-ranked Baylor and No. 23 Kansas.
OU’s run has included both Gibson and Harkless emerging as quality ingredients to a recipe for success. Gibson is averaging 10.4 points, shooting a team-leading 44.9% from 3 and has a team second-leading 23 steals. Harkless is adding 7.1 points per game to go with a program-high 24 steals, despite missing OU’s first four games while waiting for the NCAA to clear him for immediate eligibility.
As starters, Gibson is averaging 12.2 points over six games, while Harkless is scoring 9.9 points per game over nine.
Kruger thought well of his roster at the beginning of the season. It’s hard not to with essentially OU’s entire group from last season returning, sans All-Big 12 forward Kristian Doolittle.
But an extra sharpshooter in Gibson and a do-it-all, defensive-minded guard in Harkless has helped OU jump from preseason long-shots to contend in the Big 12 to the league’s second-place team and poised for a top-three seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.
“Early in December, we were kinda all over the board,” Kruger said. “I think when EJ [Harkless] became eligible in December, that gave us a jump in terms of depth and production on both ends of the floor.”
Still, Kruger couldn’t have projected OU would be in this position, despite the rave reviews he received from speaking with Gibson and Harkless’ coaches at their previous schools.
The marriage between the programs and the two transfers has been mutually beneficial and likely to be a major reason why the Sooners can parlay their success into the postseason.