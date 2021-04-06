Top-ranked Florida State attempted to rally after two difficult days and Georgia Tech was in contention as well.
Neither were able to knock off second-ranked Oklahoma, however, at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida, on Tuesday.
The Sooners won the tournament, held at the par-72 Calusa Pines Golf Club, and collectively finished 5-under par after 36 holes. OU was the only team to finish below par.
"Extremely proud of how our guys competed all week," OU coach Ryan Hybl said in a release. "Finishing off the Calusa Cup with the low-final round continues to build our confidence. The best part is that everyone contributed in a major way this week, and it gave us a great win on a difficult golf course."
The Sooners were led by Logan McAllister, who carded a 4-under 68 on Tuesday to place second behind Florida State’s John Park by one shot.
OU’s Jonathan Brightwell (-1), Quade Cummins (E) and Garrett Reband (+2) secured top-15 finishes, while Ben Lorenz (+11) finished tied for 34th.
"It cannot be overstated how important it is just to see good golf," McAllister said in a release. "Confidence can't happen without seeing results, so to keep being there as a team and for all of us to keep playing well individually will be a huge help to us as we start to gear up for a postseason run. Hopefully, we can peak at the right time around the end of May."
Next, OU will compete at the Aggie Invitational in College Station, Texas, starting Friday, for their final regular-season tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.