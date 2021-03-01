The Oklahoma men’s golf team got off to a blazing start at the Cabo Collegiate in San Antonio, shooting an opening round of one-under-par 287 to take a 10-shot lead over Texas A&M.
OU junior Patrick Welch led the Sooners with a 3-under-par 69 on Monday. His stellar opening-round performance left him two shots clear of three collegiate golf stars: Florida State’s John Pack, who is the reigning U.S Open Low Amateur and fifth-ranked amateur in the world, Baylor’s Johnny Keefer and Texas’ Pierceson Coody, who’s currently the world’s ninth-ranked amateur.
"Patrick is just playing outstanding golf right now," OU coach Ryan Hybl said in a release. "He made some changes over the winter break on his putting, and when you pair that with his ability to strike the ball, he obviously is a really good player."
Following Welch for the Sooners is junior Logan McAllister and redshirt senior Jonathon Brightwell, both shooting an even-par 72. Redshirt senior Garett Reband posted a two-over-par 74 for the Sooners and fellow redshirt senior Quade Cummins shot a six-over 78, which the Sooners dropped.
"We battled some really tough conditions today on a really tough course and came out as the only team under-par, and that's something to be proud of," Hybl said. "I'm proud of our guys for battling today and putting together an excellent round of golf, but the work is nowhere close to done. We'll get back out there tomorrow and expect to have to push ourselves."
The Sooners’ second round begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. They will be paired with Texas A&M, Texas and Florida State.
The Cabo Collegiate, widely considered to be one of the most prestigious events in college golf, is usually held in Mexico, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, they were forced to move the tournament to TPC San Antonio, the home of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open. The individual winner of the event will receive an exemption into the Valero Texas Open.
