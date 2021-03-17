After a stellar first two rounds at the George Hannon Collegiate, the Oklahoma men’s golf team struggled through the final 18 holes to finish in a tie for second on Tuesday.
OU entered the final round at the University of Texas Golf Club with the lead but shot four-over par to share second with Texas Tech and eight shots back of Texas.
“We had a chance to win down in Austin and we can never complain about continuing to put ourselves in those positions,” OU coach Ryan Hybl said. “Each time we go out in pressurized situations, our guys learn something valuable about their games and that alone is worth so much.”
The Sooners were led by junior Logan McAllister, who finished in solo second at nine-under par and two shots back of Texas’ Pierceson Coody. Redshirt seniors Thomas Johnson and Jonathon Brightwell both tied for ninth at one-under par.
Redshirt senior Garett Reband finished in a tie for 14th at even par, while fellow redshirt senior Quade Cummins was right behind him in a tie for 18th at two-over par.
Junior Patrick Welch rounded out the Sooners in a tie for 50th at 10-over par.
Oklahoma’s next tournament will be March 20-21 at the NIT at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Arizona.
“Tucson is going to be a great event and our guys are excited about getting out to Arizona,” Hybl said. “The golf course is really fun to play with lots of birdies to be had. We hope to put ourselves in a great position just like Austin, but ultimately see if we can do a better job.”
