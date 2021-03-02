You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners hold on to team lead at Cabo Collegiate after Day 2

  • 1 min to read
Quade Cummins

OU's Quade Cummins chips his ball on the 14th hole during the NCAA Norman Regional, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Jimmie Austin Golf Course.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma’s advantage dwindled at the Cabo Collegiate in the second round, shooting a combined seven-over-par to have their lead cut from 10 shots to only three.

A tough day on the San Antonio course saw every team except Florida State shoot over par. The Sooners now sit at six over par for the tournament and hold a three-shot lead over the Seminoles.

Individually, the team struggled as well with the low round of the day going to redshirt senior Garett Reband with a 2-under-par round of 70. Reband is at even par for the tournament and three shots back of the 36-hole leader, Florida State’s Vincent Norma, who is at 3-under-par.

Day 1 leader Patrick Welch, a junior at OU, struggled in the second round carding a 5-over-par 77 to drop all the way back to a tie for ninth at two over par. Redshirt senior Jonathon Brightwell is close behind Welch at three over par for the tournament after shooting a 3-over 75 on Day 2.

Junior Logan McAllister also shot a 5-over 77 to tie for 23rd on the leaderboard heading into the final round. Quade Cummins improved after his first round of 78 to shoot a second round of 1-over 73 to tie for 30th at seven-over-par for the tournament.

The Sooners tee off starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and will be paired with Florida State, Texas A&M and Arizona State.

Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.

Staff Writer

Reese Gorman