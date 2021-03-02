OU men's golf: Sooners hold on to team lead at Cabo Collegiate after Day 2

Oklahoma’s advantage dwindled at the Cabo Collegiate in the second round, shooting a combined seven-over-par to have their lead cut from 10 shots to only three.
A tough day on the San Antonio course saw every team except Florida State shoot over par. The Sooners now sit at six over par for the tournament and hold a three-shot lead over the Seminoles.
Individually, the team struggled as well with the low round of the day going to redshirt senior Garett Reband with a 2-under-par round of 70. Reband is at even par for the tournament and three shots back of the 36-hole leader, Florida State’s Vincent Norma, who is at 3-under-par.
Day 1 leader Patrick Welch, a junior at OU, struggled in the second round carding a 5-over-par 77 to drop all the way back to a tie for ninth at two over par. Redshirt senior Jonathon Brightwell is close behind Welch at three over par for the tournament after shooting a 3-over 75 on Day 2.
Junior Logan McAllister also shot a 5-over 77 to tie for 23rd on the leaderboard heading into the final round. Quade Cummins improved after his first round of 78 to shoot a second round of 1-over 73 to tie for 30th at seven-over-par for the tournament.
The Sooners tee off starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and will be paired with Florida State, Texas A&M and Arizona State.
Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.