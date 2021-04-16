The top-ranked Oklahoma men were narrowly denied a first-place finish in its NCAA qualifying session on Friday but comfortably advanced to Saturday’s finals.
The Sooners scored a 406.190, coming second to No. 4 Nebraska, which finished with a 408.623.
"I think we were just a little bit slow out of the gate in terms of energy, anxiety, and nervousness" said OU head coach Mark Williams in a release. "But as the meet went on, we made a little more mistakes than we normally have. The object is to be one of the three teams to qualify and we did that.”
OU had a dominant showing on still rings, led by Spencer Goodell’s 14.033 to claim the individual title. Matt Wenske and Vitaliy Guimaraes finished second and third, respectively, with scores of 13.900 and 13.766.
Gage Dyer received a team-high 14.733 on floor exercise to finish behind Ohio State’s Jesse Tyndall, who won the event. Dyer also scored a 14.600 to finish fifth on vault.
The Sooners will compete for their 13th national championship at 7 p.m. today in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The meet will be televised on Big Ten Network.
