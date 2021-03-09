You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert featured

OU softball: 3 things to watch as Sooners bounce from Norman to OKC

SamHouston@OklahomaMarch 07, 2021

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (left) celebrates with coach Patty Gasso as she rounds first base during the Sooners' game against Sam Houston in Norman on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

 Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Oklahoma will go back and forth between its Marita Hynes Field home and Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City this week.

The Sooners host Texas-Arlington for a midweek clash at 6 p.m. today before playing three games over Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City. OU will close the week by returning to Marita Hynes Field on Sunday.

The Sooners are ranked No. 1 in both the USA TODAY/National Fastpitch Coaches Association rankings and ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 after cruising through the Courtyard Marriott Tournament this past weekend.

Here are three things to know as OU enters its second consecutive week at home:

1. Alo on a roll: OU senior Jocelyn Alo has been a home-run machine for the Sooners since arriving to campus in time for the 2018 season.

She hit 30 as a freshman before blasting another 16 as a sophomore and eight in her COVID-shortened junior year.

Her teammates have seen Alo take her game, however, to another level.

“She's such a different person this year,” OU pitcher Shannon Saile said. “She has a mission, and you can see it on her face. She's locked in, and I'm really excited to see the things she's going to do.”

Through 17 games, Alo’s hit a nation-leading 13 homers and nation second-leading 1.489 slugging percentage.

She’s also hitting .596, which is the ninth best mark in the country and first among players with 20-or-more at-bats.

2. Twice the talent: While pitcher Giselle Juarez remains OU’s go-to option, fellow senior Shannon Saile has provided the squad with another top-level talent in the circle.

Saile (5-0) has yet to allow a run through eight appearances and 21 innings. She’s surrendered just five hits and boasts a team-second leading 35 strikeouts.

Saile was dominant in OU's run-rule win over No. 17/18 Missouri on Sunday. She pitched all five innings, holding the Tigers to two hits and struck out eight.

“One of the biggest compliments I give a player is you look like a woman amongst girls, and I felt that about Shannon,” Gasso said of her performance. “I just felt her in complete control.”

3. No need to adjust: OU’s dealt with some COVID-19 issues through the early part of its schedule, though its record wouldn’t allow for anyone to know it.

OU has cruised to a 17-0 start, which includes 12 wins away from Norman. OU has racked up a nation-leading 61 home runs. Arizona State, which OU beat 5-3 on Feb. 26, has the second most with 44.

OU and the Big 12’s COVID-19 protocols haven’t gotten in the way either of the team’s incredible start.

“The COVID protocols were a little bit tough at the very beginning of the year,” OU sophomore Kinzie Hansen said, “but our team has stuck together very well.”

OU leads the nation with a team batting average of .479. OU also top the nation with 12.76 runs per game.

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

Tags

Trending Video