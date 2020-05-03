From the start of her coaching career, Amber Flores eyed an eventual return to Oklahoma.
“That’s where I wanted to be,” she said.
The former Sooner softball star realized this amid her first coaching gig, landing with Stony Brook University’s staff as a hitting and outfield coach fresh out of college. Moving to an area like New York had its appeal, and she was grateful for the opportunity.
Flores still missed the state, where she shattered records and developed into one of college softball’s best players. So after a season cutting her teeth on the North Shore of Long Island, Flores found the entryway to her Oklahoma return, earning the head coaching position at Seminole State, a junior college 45 miles east of Norman.
“It’s been amazing,” said Flores, who holds a 380-92 record through nine years as the college’s head coach. “The program’s really in the best place it’s ever been. We’re really excited about the future here.”
Flores’ club started the season No. 3 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II rankings. The Trojans were 18-2 before their season was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Flores might have coaching responsibilities this year. She also serves as an assistant with the Chicago Bandits, a National Pro Fastpitch franchise. The NPF has postponed the start of its 2020 schedule and will re-examine its season’s feasibility over the next two weeks.
Like most in her position, it’s made for an abnormally slow spring, especially when she’s accustomed to a hectic schedule of nonstop softball.
So with ample time to take a breath, Flores reflected on the path that led to her to this point.
Flores hails from Calexico, California, a small city located along the United States-Mexico border. Her college decision came down to Arizona State and Oklahoma. She said she ultimately went with OU to experience something far different from her roots.
Flores admits she struggled to transition into coach Patty Gasso’s club, where the standard expected of her was higher than ever before.
She assumes the pressure is even greater now with the program Gasso has built into a four-time national champion.
“There were a couple of times my freshman year where I thought I just can’t do it. I don’t want to do this anymore, I want to go home,” Flores said. “I know there were times like that … But I also knew in the back of my mind that it was exactly what I needed.”
Indeed, Flores persevered.
She credits her OU teammate Samantha Ricketts, who is now Mississippi State’s head coach, for mentoring her through the process.
And as Flores adjusted, she began to thrive.
“I was part of something so special and it taught me so much,” Flores said. “It was obviously the peak of my playing career and I look back and it brings back so many great memories and no regrets.”
She was a three-time USA Softball College Player of the Year finalist. She won back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Year awards — the first in conference history to ever do so.
She set a new school record for home runs with 56. It stood for three seasons until Jessica Shults (61), Shelby Pendley (65) and Lauren Chamberlain (95) came along. She also set school records for extra-base hits (99), slugging percentage (.703) and on-base percentage (.542) that have since been broken.
The Sooners won a Big 12 regular-season title (2009) and tournament title (2010) with Flores aboard. The former Sooner star’s college career ended in the NCAA Super Regionals, falling to then-defending national champion Washington in three games.
Flores remains satisfied she took the leap to Norman. She admires the continued success Gasso’s brought to the program and cherishes her four years as a Sooner.
“It’s by far the best decision I’ve ever made,” Flores said. “It just opened up so many doors and really changed everything for me.”
