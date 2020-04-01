OU softball: Chris Plank, voice of Oklahoma softball, keeps busy through canceled season

Chris Plank enjoyed a moment of normalcy last Saturday.
A sports talk radio veteran, he filled in for a FOX Sports Radio show Saturday evening, regaining a taste of his regular spring routine of working weekend nights.
The difference is Plank’s typical gig this time of year is voicing an Oklahoma softball broadcast, whether the Sooners are in Norman or on the road.
Now with the 2020 season canceled due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, Plank is like many Americans regardless of their occupation — stuck at home working remotely with sports canceled for the foreseeable future.
The familiar radio voice Sooner fans rely on for play-by-play calls is still hard at work.
“It actually might even be a little busier than when we were in season,” he said, “because in-season you had your schedule.”
While Plank’s game calendar cleared, he still graces SportsTalk 1400 AM from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. He’s putting together three podcasts a week for Sooner Sports properties. He also makes a daily podcast with SiriusXM and regularly hosts the network’s Big 12 Radio show with former Sooner football player Gabe Ikard.
So, for anyone accustomed to Plank's voice filling their radio speakers through the spring, his current workload should provide ample options.
He's certainly happy to be in a position to do all of it.
“It's all I've ever wanted to do in my life,” Plank said. “It's all I know how to do. So, I hope I don't have to learn another trade or anything of that nature because we're gonna be in big trouble.”
The Wood River, Illinois native dreamt of playing catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers until those aspirations shifted.
“I quickly realized that I was not very good at baseball,” Plank said.
“… But I was a sports fan, who knew I wasn't going to be an athlete that just had to be involved in some way shape or form.”
So, Plank left his hometown, which is home to a little over 10,000 people today, and attended the University of Tulsa to study communications.
Following graduation, Plank landed a part-time role with 1430 The Buzz in 1997, which turned into an 18-year tenure with the Tulsa sports talk radio station.
During that chapter of his career, Plank also worked as a sideline reporter for Cox’s televised high school football games and picked up a weekly gig with FOX Sports Radio from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. each Sunday.
It was 2011 when he joined OU football play-by-play voice Toby Rowland’s radio crew as a sideline reporter. He then left Tulsa four years later to pursue a larger role, working radio and television for OU athletics.
Plank knows sports will eventually return and his quasi-office high above Marita Hynes Field will be waiting for him.
While he enjoys calling each OU softball game, it’s the events that surround them that he misses the most right now.
Traveling. The team dinners. Watching batting practice. Catching up with a player’s parents in the stands. Putting together his notes for when the action unfolds.
“The joy is in the journey,” he said. “The games are fun … but the journey part of it is what really kind of will bring me down and I get even a little sad thinking about it.”
The positive for Plank’s situation is spending more time with his wife and two daughters at home, as well as FaceTime video chats with his son as often possible.
It helps he has all the work equipment he needs without leaving his house.
Plank looks forward to returning to OU’s softball complex for the 2021 season with the rest of coach Patty Gasso’s gang, which the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility this week along with the rest of the country’s spring sports programs.
He’ll be interested to see how the bigger roster will affect college softball, as well as how OU’s would-be departing seniors will capitalize on their unprecedented second chance to finish their careers.
Most of all he’s excited, and says OU fans should be as well.
“I think 2021 is going to be a very exciting and fun year,” he said, “for Sooner softball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.