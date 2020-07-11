Former Sooner softball staple Falepolima Aviu will soon head to Oxford, Mississippi.
Aviu, a 2019 All-America selection with Oklahoma, moves to Ole Miss for a graduate manager position. She joins recently named Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel’s first staff at the Southeastern Conference program.
"I am very excited about the addition of Fale Aviu as a graduate manager," Trachsel said in a statement. "She brings with her a championship mindset from her years of playing at Oklahoma, one of the most prolific programs in the country.
“Her experience and understanding of what it takes to not only be successful individually, but to compete and win team championships at the highest level, is a perfect fit for our staff and the goals and vision we have for our softball program here at Ole Miss."
Aviu played at OU from 2016-19 and spent the 2020 season as a student assistant under coach Patty Gasso.
The former outfielder recorded a career .328 batting average, 234 hits, 153 runs, 25 home runs and a .502 slugging percentage over her four-year Sooner career.
The Oceanside, California, native was a starter for OU’s 2016 and ’17 national championship teams. She finished her OU playing career with the sixth-most appearances of any player in program history with 255 games played.
Aviu joins an Ole Miss program that went 12-13 this past season, which was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The year before, Ole Miss went 41-20 and lost to Arizona in the NCAA Super Regionals.
"I am truly thankful to the University of Mississippi and Coach Trachsel for this opportunity," said Aviu in a release.
“This is an exciting time for Ole Miss and its fans. I have no doubt that under the leadership of coach Trachsel and staff, [Ole Miss] softball will be a championship-caliber contender. I look forward to learning, growing and contributing in any way possible to the success of the program."
