A day ahead of her Marita Hynes Field homecoming, Kristin Vesely was eager to stand opposite of her former head coach.
The former two-time All-American didn’t expect coaching in her future when her playing career ended. Yet, Vesely’s now at the helm of Houston’s softball program, which had a March 13 date with OU.
“Anytime you get to go to your alma mater and play, it's such a privilege and something to look forward to,” Vesely said. “I thought we matched up really well against them this year, so I was excited about that.”
Sadly for the Patty Gasso protégé, OU’s athletics department, along with the rest of the country, suspended all sporting events amid growing concerns over the coronavirus disease the day before OU and Houston’s meeting.
So for now, Vesely’s OU return is on hold.
The Phoenix, Arizona native was intrigued to see the never-ending improvements OU’s softball complex seems to make since her college career concluded.
She, the former student, was looking forward to sparring with Gasso, her teacher and OU’s head coach of 26 years. She also was excited to be around the people and city that made her feel at home as a budding high school softball standout.
Until then, Vesely is thriving with the Cougars, who were 16-7 before their season abruptly finished and receiving votes in the NFCA coaches poll.
“This was probably the most exciting year as a head coach because our team took on a culture and the accountability in themselves,” Vesely said. “It was starting to show on the field and they're having a lot of success. And they were really enjoyable to watch.”
To think Vesely thought her time with sports was over 14 years ago.
Vesely earned All-Big 12 team honors all four seasons as a Sooner and NFCA All-America selections as a junior and senior. She also holds the Big 12’s single-season hits record with 97 in 2005 and a name you’ll find all over OU’s record book.
During her Sooner days, Vesely’s passion for the game encouraged her to pick Gasso’s brain as often as she could, despite no plans to follow in her head coach’s footsteps.
“Those conversations were really what set me up probably to be successful in coaching without even knowing it at the time,” Vesely said. “That's not what I was doing, I was just being a curious young adult. But she really helped shaped who I am today, as well as what I strive for in my career.”
Vesely played a year of professional ‘ball for the New England Riptide before spending four years working in mortgage sales.
Along the way, she fueled her love of softball through coaching a youth team in Oklahoma before taking Blanchard High School’s head softball coaching position in 2010.
Going from coaching youth softball to high school players, that approached the game more seriously, piqued her interest to get into coaching college softball.
“That's really what propelled me to trying to get back into college,” she said. “I’ve always loved the game, but I just didn't think that I was going to be in the game and that kind of set my path to being a college coach.”
She landed with Houston, where she spent six seasons as an assistant, including two as associated head coach to Kyla Holas, Houston’s first and only softball head coach ever to that point.
She inherited a program that’s seen pockets of success, including three conference championships and two Super Regional trips.
Vesely’s obvious goal is to get her team to Oklahoma City’s Women’s College World Series. And she’s made strides since her first season in 2017, which featured two games against the Sooners.
She remembers the joy of coaching against Gasso and the kind words her former coach shared with her after their first duel.
She recalls Gasso telling her how much passion her players showed. And it meant the world to Vesely, who’s modeled her coaching style and program after Gasso's.
Houston has improved each season under Vesely, going from 30-25 in 2017 to 37-22 the next season to 39-19 the next.
Vesely thought this might be the year she could take Houston further than it’s ever been. But for now, her sights are set on 2021 and returning to the place where Gasso’s won four national championships.
“That's your dream. That's your goal to get back in the World Series as a coach,” Vesely said. “… That's one thing that kept me going [as a player] and keeps me driven now is just trying to get back to the World Series as a coach and how exciting that'll be taking Houston there.”
