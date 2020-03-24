OU softball: Giselle Juarez eyes 2021 for proper end to Oklahoma career following surgery

Just before going into surgery to treat a bicep injury, it still hadn’t resonated with Giselle Juarez that her senior season was finished before it truly started.
The Oklahoma left-handed pitcher noticed pain building in her throwing arm from last fall into the weeks leading into this season.
The Sooners’ de facto ace last year saw the circle sparingly through the first three weeks of her senior campaign but never thought the injury would become season-ending.
“I don't think it hit me until the doctor and his whole team was taking me back,” she said, “and I was like, 'holy cow, I'm having surgery, like, I’m not going to be able to play this year.’”
The last few months have been a rollercoaster for Juarez, who’s now home with her family in Glendale, Arizona.
She went from not knowing when she’d pitch, to undergoing surgery March 6, one week before the Sooners' 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus disease outbreak.
Juarez, a two-time NFCA first-team All-American, was set to lead the Sooners’ pitching staff after notching a 28-4 record in 2019 and guiding OU to a Women's College World Series runner-up finish to UCLA.
She expressed excitement for the year during a preseason news conference in January, a little over a week before OU’s season began in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Juarez can’t pinpoint the day she suffered the bicep injury because there wasn’t a specific moment.
“If I'm being honest, I really don't know,” she said. “[The pain] just kind of kept accumulating.”
The Sooners delayed Juarez’s season debut until two innings remained in their Feb. 8 contest against Brigham Young. It was OU’s final game of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, and Gasso tabbed Juarez to relieve Shannon Saile amid an OU three-run lead.
The first batter Juarez faced flew out to center field on the Sooner senior's first pitch of the evening. Juarez then struck out the next three Cougar hitters and secured a 3-1 win.
A week later, the Sooners went to Tucson, Arizona, where Juarez started against Northern Iowa on Feb. 14.
Her father Will Juarez saw her warming up in the bullpen ahead of the contest and thought his daughter’s throws looked solid despite the lingering injury.
“She had told me that 'yeah, it hurts a little bit, but it is what it is,'” he said, “And so, I watched her first couple pitches during the game and they looked magical.”
Juarez struck out Northern Iowa’s first two batters but left the game after hearing something pop in her arm, Will said.
The next week, she pitched a combined four innings over two days during the Sooners' trip to Cathedral City, California, for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Juarez wouldn’t enter another OU game the rest of the season, ultimately opting for surgery to prevent further injury.
Coming to that decision was not easy for Giselle, who'd grown close to the program she left Arizona State for in January 2019.
“For her, it was tough because she didn't want to leave behind her teammates,” Will Juarez said.
During her time off the field, Giselle Juarez realized her value to the Sooners, who were 20-4 before their season was canceled, went beyond her presence in the circle.
“Being dressed out in the dugout, seeing the freshman pitchers and Shannon and everyone on that field, it gave me a different perspective on how much I love the game but also how much my impact isn't just when I'm pitching,” Juarez said. “My impact is in the dugout, it's during practice and I can make a difference with the team, even if I'm not on the field.”
And this isn’t the end for Juarez’s Sooner career.
OU coach Patty Gasso said the program was already working to get Juarez a medical redshirt before the coronavirus outbreak prompted the NCAA to consider allowing all spring sport student-athletes another year of eligibility.
Giselle Juarez says it’ll be four-to-six month's time before she’s fully recovered from surgery, but she looks forward to making her return next season.
“This year we had such a tiny team [because of injuries]," Juarez said. "... It was so cool to see how we were coming together with people in positions they played maybe a few times, but wasn't their main thing and so to see that and to know we have that next year and another incoming like freshmen class, it's gonna be cool to see how it all works out.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.