OU softball: How Oklahoma's turned a California travel-ball squad into one of its best recruiting pipelines

Without Sydney Romero, perhaps Oklahoma doesn't land Jocelyn Alo.
Without Alo, perhaps it doesn't get Tiare Jennings.
What a different world that would be for OU softball, which enters Bedlam this weekend at 40-1 and the top-ranked team in the country, in part to the recruiting pipeline that keeps on giving.
Both Romero and Alo earned All-America selections in 2018 and '19. Jennings, a freshman and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist, is poised to join the club.
Their common link?
Playing for the Orange County Batbusters.
The youth travel-ball organization has been kind to veteran OU skipper Patty Gasso, who's built a strong relationship with the club's coaches in her efforts to identify talent to bring to Marita Hynes Field.
"When they say this girl is a prime-time, big-time collegiate athlete, that is what they said about Tiare Jennings," Gasso said, "and that coach I really believe in and trust in his opinions, and he was 100% right."
Jennings, a San Pedro, California, native, is batting .500 with 70 RBIs, 65 hits and a nation third-leading 22 home runs.
Did we mention she's a freshman?
Right with her is Alo, the fellow former Orange County Batbuster, who has 68 RBIs, 59 hits, a .492 batting average and a nation-leading 25 home runs.
Though getting past ninth-ranked Oklahoma State might make things trickier, the pair ought to be a major reason OU has a chance to finish undefeated in Big 12 play this weekend for the third consecutive season.
The Sooners' supply of Batbusters doesn't stop with Alo and Jennings.
Alanna Thiede, Kinzie Hansen, Nicole May, Olivia Rains, Taylon Snow and Zaida Puni played for the Orange County organization.
But it all started with Romero.
It could have, however, began with her older sister, Sierra.
Gasso did everything she could to land Sierra Romero before she ultimately signed with Michigan.
Sierra Romero didn't pressure her younger sister into following her. She actually encouraged her to attend OU after she left her Norman visit with a feeling she didn't experience anywhere else.
Sierra Romero went on to win the 2016 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award and was a four-time All-America selection.
Gasso's consolation prize of the recruiting pipeline that's partially fueled her program's dominant run over the last half-decade has turned out just fine.
It's difficult enough to find players ready for the pressures of competing for an elite program, especially one that's captured three national championships since 2013 and back-to-back titles in '16 and '17.
It wasn't long before Jennings showed her abilities, arriving to campus last fall, hitting home runs in practice off of an OU pitching staff that led the team to the 2019 Women's College World Series championship against UCLA.
"The competition was just absolutely off the charts over the fall," Hansen said. "That was when I kind of sat back and I was like, they're gonna be unreal."
Sydney Romero, who's now a student assistant coach on Gasso's staff, feels the same, watching the program littered with talent from the same travel-ball club she once played for.
"It's been really fun to watch," Romero said. "To be completely honest, I thought our class and team was good, but I see this group and I'm like, they're unreal.
"Unreal."
Romero, nor Alo, needed much time to find their groove in Norman, and Jennings is doing the same.
Their common link is the organization that's been generous to OU.
Their talent and mentality, fostered within the elite youth program, is another.
"There are other athletes that I get that I have great expectations for, and they come out here and I'm like, 'whoa, wait a minute,' this is gonna take us some time," Gasso said.
"... Some of it isn't even athletic ability, it's more of mindset, and uncertainties. Just a lot of different insecurities, uncertainties. Do I belong here? Am I good enough? It can really spiral out of control. So, what you're really looking for is those kids that are really quietly confident in themselves. And Tiare was that to a T."