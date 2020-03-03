OU softball: How to watch, listen to Oklahoma vs. Wichita State

OU softball weekend schedule
Wednesday
Wichita State (8-12) at No. 6 Oklahoma (15-4)
• TV: FOX Sports Oklahoma Plus
• Radio: 1560 AM, 103.3 FM
• Place: Marita Hynes Field
Next
• Friday: vs. Mercer at 2:30 p.m., vs. Utah at 5 p.m. in Norman
• Saturday: vs. Murray State at 2:30 p.m., vs. Missouri State at 5 p.m. in Norman
Notable
• Last time out: OU meets Wichita State for the first time since April 24, 2019, when the Sooners beat the Shockers 8-0 in five innings. The win pushed OU’s win streak to a program-best 32 in a row. OU leads its all-time series vs. Wichita State 49-7.
• Bark in the Park: Oklahoma will hold its annual "Bark in the Park" game against the Shockers today. OU encourages spectators to bring their dogs, along with proof of vaccinations, to Marita Hynes Field. Participating fans and their furry friends will receive a free dog bowl.
Quotable
OU coach Patty Gasso on parity across college softball: “Everybody's beating everybody, so the parity is happening much more than it has. And that's what makes for exciting softball. … I think it's great that every team we play, we can't take lightly. There's no like, 'Oh, we will run-rule this team.' No one is even thinking that. Not in this program, at least.”
— Joe Buettner
