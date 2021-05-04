OU softball: Jennings, Donihoo fuel Sooners' run-rule win of Shockers

In its final regular-season nonconference game, Oklahoma clinched its 30th run-rule victory of its season.
The No. 1-ranked Sooners crushed Wichita State 14-3 in five innings just before OU closes its schedule with a three-game set at Oklahoma State this weekend.
The Sooners were led by Tiare Jennings and Mackenzie Donihoo, both of whom combined to plate seven of OU’s 13 earned runs on Tuesday. Grace Green also had a fifth-inning grand slam, which became necessary insurance to clinch OU’s run-rule win with the Shockers scoring three runs in the final frame.
Wichita State pitcher Bailey Lange kept OU off the board in the top of the first, retiring the Sooners’ first three batters in order.
The Sooners wouldn’t be shutout for long, tacking on their first four runs in the second, starting with Jana Johns drawing a bases-loaded walk.
The game unraveled from there for the Shockers with Donihoo singling to second base to plate two and Jennings closing the early scoring burst with a one-run single to right field.
Nicole Mendes added OU’s fifth run on a throwing error in the top of the fourth just before Jennings doubled to left field to plate Donihoo.
The Sooners closed their offensive showcase with eight runs and six hits in the top of the fifth, which included Rylie Boone’s RBI single, Donihoo’s two-run double, Jennings’ two-run single and Green’s four-run shot to left center.
OU starting pitcher Shannon Saile (13-0) only struck out one and walked three batters but allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings.
Nicole May pitched an inning of relief, allowing a one-run single via Addison Barnard, and the Shockers scored two unearned runs on a throwing error.
Next
The Sooners begin their final Big 12 series against Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Friday in Stillwater. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and locally on The Franchise 2, 1560 AM.
The second game of the series starts at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. The series finale is set for 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.