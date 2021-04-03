Jocelyn Alo’s hitting streak has come to an end.
The senior had the longest active hitting streak in the country with 40 consecutive games, dating back to Feb. 21, 2020, against Texas A&M. But Saturday against Kansas (17-14, 1-5 Big 12), Alo went 0-for-1 with two walks. She grounded out to the shortstop in her only at-bat in the 10-1 win over the Jayhawks.
The 40-game streak was the longest active streak in the country and is the longest such streak in OU program history. Alo’s streak also ranks third in NCAA history. Coastal Carolina’s Sara Graziano set the NCAA record at 43 games between 1993 and 1994.
“I don't think that (Alo) thinks a lot about that,” short stop Grace Lyons said. “And that's what makes her such a great hitter, is that she's not a selfish hitter, she is willing to do anything for the team.”
OU coach Patty Gasso was surprised Alo’s hitting streak was able to remain intact as long as it did because of how often the left fielder gets walked. She leads the Sooners (28-0, 6-0 Big 12) with 20 walks this season.
Alo made the most of those two walks.
In the third inning against Kansas, Alo’s baserunning forced an error by the Kansas first baseman on a throw to third, allowing her to score. In the fourth inning, it was Alo’s speed that let her slide into home from second off a single from Lyons.
“Coach JT (Gasso) talked about before the game, let's celebrate all the little things,” Lyons said. “Getting on base. Moving on a ball in the dirt. And she did two of those things today. It's awesome to watch how selfless of a player she is because she knows that the people behind her have her back.”
While Alo’s hitting streak may have come to an end, there are still more hitting accolades to be had. She’s leading the nation in home run with 22 and also has one of the top batting averages in the country. Alo also has the second most career home runs in Sooners’ history and is chasing Lauren Chamberlain’s career record of 95 home runs.
Alo isn’t focused on those individual honors, and Gasso doesn’t want her to be. Gasso wants all of the Sooners to stay focused on what they can accomplish as a team.
“She’s not boo-hooing,” Gasso said of Alo. “Nobody (on the team) even knows unless they read about it. Nobody’s even going to know, and that’s exactly how I want it because we are so much a team style that there’s not just one person or player that gets all the praise.”
Mendes’ big catch
Nicole Mendes tracked the ball hit by Kansas’ Macy Omli all the way back to the wall between the N and the E in the Sooners center field in the top of the third inning.
Running out of room she jumped and stuck her glove out to the other side of the wall. Her glove and the ball disappeared for a split second over the outfield wall. But as Mendes came back down, her glove came back into view with the ball inside.
Mendes received a standing ovation from the fans at Marita Hynes field, and her teammates rushed to meet her in the outfield.
The catch saved what was a perfect game at the time, and allowed pitcher Giselle Juarez to finish her day in the circle with no runs, no hits, no errors, no walks and one strikeout.
“Phenomenal catch by Mendes,” Gasso said. “Huge for us. Kind of charged our offense.”
The Sooners fed off of Mendes’ catch and scored four runs in the third inning. Two of those runs came off a home run that Lyons hit out of the park.
“This game is a game of momentum,” Lyons said. “And those kind of plays happen in practice. Hansen was joking with me about Hansen hits home runs, and (Mendez) robs them in practice.
“It's not new, and it's just our athleticism in the outfield in the infield. It's crazy.”
On deck
OU travels to Wichita, Kansas, for a midweek meeting with Wichita State before heading to Waco, Texas, for a three game series with Baylor.
