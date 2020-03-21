OU softball: Local architect constructs 'Sign Guy' persona through support for Sooners

NORMAN — It’s difficult to miss Mike Kertok as he makes his way to his Marita Hynes Field seat.
He’s dressed in the essentials you’d expect for Oklahoma softball viewing — a ball cap, sunglasses, blue jeans and a crimson shirt.
Then there are the decorated poster boards tucked under one of his arms.
The Sooners' 2020 season was clean, though, with the coronavirus disease pandemic forcing the NCAA and partner conferences to call off the remainder of its spring sports schedule.
It’s a disappointment for Kertok and others, who plan their springs around Sooner softball.
OU’s intimate 1,378-seat park certainly makes it easy for him and other season-ticket holders and fans to get to know each other.
“You see a lot of the same people, season after season,” Kertok said, “and sit around the same people most of the time."
Perhaps, it's more disappointing OU’s regulars had a home-heavy schedule awaiting them this year. The Sooners had 28 home games slated this season after only hosting 15 in 2019.
OU's nonconference schedule makes for long Fridays and Saturdays when the Sooners play doubleheaders before March, April and May fill up with Big 12 series and postseason softball.
“But, you know," he said, "we wait all year for this to happen."
By day, Kertok is an architect. The Norman resident moonlights, however, as “Sign Guy” during OU softball games.
You've likely witnessed him raise one of his personalized signs for select Sooners when that individual hits a home run or strikes out an opposing batter. Perhaps, you’ve yelled “Sooner” in response to the “Boomer” chant he regularly starts from his seat behind home plate.
Kertok, an OU graduate, began attending softball games in 1999.
He was taking a photography class through the Norman Firehouse Art Center and thought he’d stop by Marita Hynes Field, which at the time was a year old, to capture photos of an OU game.
He enjoyed the experience, so he returned for more games to watch coach Patty Gasso’s rising program.
The next year, OU won its first national championship.
“After that,” he said, “I was totally hooked.”
Kertok’s signature signs didn’t start accompanying him until 2005 when he realized former Sooner Kristin Vesely was closing in on the program’s hitting streak.
Vesely, who’s now Houston’s head softball coach, ultimately cracked a program-record 23 consecutive games with a hit. And Kertok was there to let the rest of OU’s fans know each game leading up to the milestone through his homemade posters.
“The first time I held that up, everyone groaned because they thought I was gonna jinx it," he said with a laugh. "But I started having fun with it. I started making more signs, and I started getting a lot of good feedback from the other fans.
“So, it just kind of took on a life of its own."
Kertok was interested to see where OU’s 2020 team would go. The Sooners were 20-4 before their season was canceled and had plenty of new faces in their starting lineup.
He understands the season’s end was for the best.
“There are more important things going on than softball,” Kertok said, “and I think we all have to realize that the priorities are to keep everyone safe and sports are a very low priority.”
During a teleconference last week, Gasso said much of the same. But she also raved about OU’s fanbase for their loyalty to the program.
Gasso, who was excited for the home-heavy schedule, credited their support for helping grow the sport into what is today and assured them there’s plenty to be excited for when OU returns to the field in 2021.
"I promise them that softball will be back stronger than ever,” Gasso said. "We've got some really good players coming in. And hopefully we've got our senior class returning.
"It's going to be something else.”
