OU softball: Local architect constructs 'Sign Guy' persona through support for Sooners

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.