OU softball: Nicole Mendes' return, home runs fuels Oklahoma's 'fun' home opener

The brace on Nicole Mendes’ right leg was hardly noticeable; her mere arrival to the Marita Hynes Field batter’s box grabbed all the attention.
This wasn’t an ordinary at-bat for Mendes, who’s enjoyed 487 of them over three years in Norman. Mendes wasn’t supposed to return to OU’s lineup for another two weeks at best because of a torn ACL she suffered in the fall.
But there the Houston native stood, bringing every crimson-clad spectator to their feet, as she pinch hit during the Sooners’ home opener against Northwestern.
“The dugout was going crazy,” OU catcher Lynnsie Elam said. “You saw the crowd standing up, clapping. It's just huge for her and our team just to see her out there. It was amazing.”
Mendes statistically didn’t provide much to OU’s 8-3 win over Northwestern or in her second at-bat later in the day during OU’s 4-2 win over Abilene Christian.
She recorded a sixth-inning ground out to Northwestern pitcher Sydney Supple that prompted a 1-2-3 inning for the Wildcats. She then flew out to left field to end the sixth frame against Abilene Christian.
The Sooner senior impacted her teammates in a different way.
“To see Mendes out there today was a big boost for this team,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Didn't matter what she did. It's that we're seeing her in the batter's box. So, I think that was something that fueled them”
Gasso didn’t know Mendes would pinch hit for the Sooners until Friday morning. Mendes had been performing well at practice, so Gasso consulted the program’s medical staff to see if she was ready.
Once she received approval, she made sure Mendes was comfortable with playing. She wouldn’t be rounding first for a double or triple, even if she landed the ball in a gap. Gasso just wanted to ease her back in.
Mendes was hesitant at first but ultimately agreed and seemed grateful she did.
“We're on our way, we're on our way,” Gasso said of Mendes’ recovery. “And that's exciting.”
Mendes’ return was one of myriad highlights for the No. 5 Sooners as they kicked off the Courtyard Marriott Tournament with two victories.
OU’s offense broke free for five homers across the two games, including a home run in each contest from Elam.
Sophomore Grace Lyons also homered against Northwestern, while junior Eliyah Flores and freshman Raylee Pogue hit consecutive solo shots against Abilene Christian.
The Sooners rotated four different pitchers over the doubleheader. Shannon Saile started in the circle against Northwestern but was relieved by freshman Macy McAdoo in the top of the third.
McAdoo allowed three hits and one run in 2 1/3 innings pitched while improving to 5-0.
Brooke Vestal (2-0) started the Sooners' second game of the day, striking out five and letting up four hits and two runs in six innings.
Moments like the one Mendes provided, OU’s young pitchers stepping up and the five home runs hit made for a fun home opener for the Sooners, who needed the lift after dropping back-to-back losses last weekend.
“We play well when we're enjoying what we're doing,” Gasso said. “Sometimes losses attribute to not having fun and everything gets worse than maybe it really is. So to hear them enjoy their opportunities here on a home field in front of our home crowd, it still may not look beautiful, but it's wins. And that's all we're caring about right now.”
