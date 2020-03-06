OU softball: No. 6 Sooners sweep doubleheader against Mercer, Utah

Oklahoma had seen this script before. A first-inning deficit to conquer, yet the Sooners prevailed.
Glancing at OU’s Friday opponents, one might assume Utah, which entered its game with OU 13-2 and two spots shy of an NFCA coaches poll top-25 ranking, would be most likely to push the Sooners.
The Mercer Bears, all the way from Macon, Georgia, were the upset-hungry team, however, that put OU in danger of another home loss.
The Sooners overcame the Bears’ 3-0 advantage that they held into the bottom of the third and raced to a 10-5 win at Marita Hynes Field.
It’s the 11th game (of 22) this season OU’s surrendered three-or-more runs. But for the No. 6 Sooners, still dealing with myriad injuries and breaking in new starters, winning remains all that matters.
“This team has really been doing well responding even if the scores don't look like what people are accustomed to,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Ultimately, we know it’s about Ws. At the end of the day on the scoreboard as long as our score is higher than the others, then we just can't care about everything that transpired through the game.”
OU (18-4) made up for the less-flattering win with a 10-2 victory over Utah in five innings for the program’s fourth run-rule win of the year.
Perhaps, OU’s bats catching fire late against Mercer carried into its nightcap against the Utes.
After the Sooners fell behind 3-0 to Mercer, they knotted the score in the bottom of the third with Grace Lyons plating Kinsey Koeltzow, Jocelyn Alo flying out to right field to score Mackenzie Donihoo and Kinzie Hansen reaching home on a fielding error.
The Bears regained their lead in the top of the fifth but it didn’t last as the Sooners heated up.
Lynnsie Elam hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Nicole Mendes blasted another two-run shot in the sixth frame. And Jocelyn Alo earned her second RBI of the day to score Donihoo again and Grace Green singled to right field to plate Alo and Lyons to seal the Sooners’ first win of the day.
The Sooners' second game of their doubleheader had a more promising start than their first.
OU went up 4-0 in a blink against Utah with Green collecting a two-run double and Mendes landing her second homer — a two-run shot to left field — of the evening and second of the season.
Mendes, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the fall, has primarily worked as a pinch-hitter in late-inning situations. She capitalized on the early opportunity to spark OU’s eight-run win and seems more comfortable at the plate after returning to OU’s lineup for the first time all season last week.
“Whenever you try to do things, it gets really complicated and that's when things get tricky,” Mendes said. “So I've been trying to keep it simple, like take it slow, one step at a time.”
OU continued to pile it on Utah with homers from Eliyah Flores and Koeltzow in the second and fourth innings, respectively.
Senior pitcher Shannon Saile (7-3) picked up the win in the circle, allowing five hits, two runs, three strikeouts and stranding six runners in five innings.
“I thought Shannon threw really well against a very good hitting team,” Gasso said. “Nice that we gave up only one walk and that's been a little bit of our Achilles’ heel.”
OU’s been solid in second games of doubleheaders, going 7-1 so far this season. It’s only loss came to No. 2 Washington.
Gasso says OU played much a “cleaner game” against Utah, despite working out some defensive issues.
“Thought our defense was a little bit shaky at times but our goal is just to continue to try to have all three parts of our game working,” Gasso said. “And when you do that, good things happen.”
