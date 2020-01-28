OU softball notepad: Giselle Juarez, Lynnsie Elam continue to grow bond on, off the field

Giselle Juarez and Lynssie Elam spend ample time together.
The pitcher, Juarez, and catcher, Elam, quickly became close last season when Juarez transferred from Arizona State to OU last January.
Juarez immediately became a pitching threat for the Sooners, finishing 28-4 in the circle with a 1.39 ERA and allowe a .151 opponent batting average in 39 appearances. Elam, a Chickasha native, emerged as a Sooner starter and ended 2019 with a perfect fielding percentage with 538 putouts, 35 assists and zero errors.
For all the senior talent OU lost from last year's squad, the now-senior Juarez and junior Elam return for one more season together. And their bond is as tight as ever with their nearly identical class schedules and pitcher-catcher relationship.
“I know her on and off the field like the back of my hand almost just being with her all the time,” said Elam during OU’s softball media day. “So, it's pretty cool.”
Elam’s excited for the entire pitching staff she’ll work with, though, this season.
"It's been a joy being able to catch so many different varieties of pitchers and just getting used to all of them and they're going to be great," Elam said.
Based on Juarez's role last season, she'll likely lead the way.
OU coach Patty Gasso doesn’t expect Juarez to shoulder all the responsibility, however, in the circle.
Senior Shannon Saile and redshirt freshman Brooke Vestal will be in the mix. OU also boasts three true freshman pitchers — Alanna Thiede, Olivia Rains and Macy McAdoo.
“This is absolutely by committee,” Gasso said. “… it’s however we can feed them, get them comfortable, get them learning. To count so much on four pitchers that's never thrown a pitch in college, we don't want to do it in a way that's just going to crush their mindset. So, it's just easing everybody in and challenging them in certain situations.”
• Mendes to miss start of season: OU suffered a setback this offseason with an ACL injury to senior Nicole Mendes.
Mendes will miss the start of the Sooners’ season but could return as early as mid to late March, according to Gasso.
“She's already moving much better,” Gasso said. “… how much she's going to be impactful at that time I'm not quite sure, but she's definitely going to be in the middle of this race as well.”
Mendes, a three-year starter, recorded 48 hits, 39 RBIs and six home runs last season. She was named to the 2019 Women's College World Series All-Tournament team as well.
• Preseason rankings: OU begins the season ranked No. 3 in both the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25.
The Sooners trail both Washington and Alabama in each poll, which came out Tuesday. Alabama holds the top spot in the ESPN.Com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25, while the NFCA Coaches Poll ranks Washington No. 1.
OU and Washington will battle on Feb. 22 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California
• Sooners open in Mexico: OU begins its season with a three-day trip to Mexico for the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
The Sooners' season opener is Thursday, Feb. 6, against Nevada. Each of OU's four games (Feb. 7 vs. Long Beach and George Washington; Feb. 8 vs. BYU) can be watched online at www.flosoftball.com.
