Extra frames
• Juarez unavailable for Sooners: Oklahoma senior pitcher Giselle Juarez didn’t see the circle once over OU’s five games this weekend.
Juarez, who’s dealing with a bicep injury, has pitched sparingly for the Sooners this season, appearing in five games and pitching 6.2 innings.
“We're not very close right now,” OU coach Patty Gasso said following the Sooners’ 5-1 win over Northwestern on Sunday.
OU’s also still without freshman outfielder Rylie Boone, who suffered a posterior cruciate ligament tear earlier this season. OU newcomer Taylon Snow is out as well with a concussion.
“If we have [another] injury, then I'm going to have to be extremely creative until we can get some of these players back,” Gasso said.
• This, that: Jocelyn Alo recorded her second stolen base of the weekend during Sunday’s game against Northwestern. The two stolen bases mark her first two of the season. … Grace Lyons matched a single-game season-high three hits vs. Northwestern. … OU moves to 22-1 all-time in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament.
Inside the game
OU's bats went scoreless for four innings but a locked-in Shannon Saile kept the Sooners from digging itself too big of a hole.
The senior pitcher, Saile, retired Northwestern's batters in order in both the first, third and fourth innings. Her only true blemish was giving up an RBI single in the bottom of the second.
“Shannon Salie has thrown a tremendous amount of innings,” Gasso said. “Today was her best day, no doubt, just really calm, very much in control, much better job being ahead of hitters.”
Saile never left the circle and finished with a single-game season-high 10 strikeouts.
On deck
OU hosts Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday before playing home doubleheaders Friday (Mercer, Utah) and Saturday (Murray State, Missouri State).
The Sooners’ game against Wichita State will air on FOX Sports Oklahoma Plus.
— Joe Buettner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.