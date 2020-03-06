OU softball notepad: Sooners, Cowgirls share home tournament after scheduling issue

Extra frames
• Bedlam partnership: It’s no coincidence Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play the same four opponents this weekend at their home parks.
Last-minute scheduling issues forced OU coach Patty Gasso to reach out to Oklahoma State to see if they could share their home tournament this weekend, and the Cowgirls’ softball program obliged.
“A couple teams bail on us the last minute and we asked if they would allow us to join in and they were so wonderful to allow us to kind of share their tournament,” Gasso said.
“And so with that, they get to play Utah, which was a good game for them. But they also are bringing down these other three teams [Mercer, Murray State and Missouri State] that are good for us. So they were very accommodating and we're very appreciative of that.”
Gasso said it’s possible OU and Oklahoma State could co-host a tournament in Oklahoma City in the future but did not specify how soon it would materialize.
• Tough as nails: OU junior Eliyah Flores took a nasty hit when trying to slide back to first base against Mercer.
The Bears catcher tried to throw Flores out after she tried to advance to second but ended up hitting the Sooner baserunner. Flores took a moment to get up but returned to the base and scored on Nicole Mendes’ ensuing two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
“It knocked the wind out of me, it was like straight on my rib cage,” Flores said. “But I've been hit harder before. So it's just a matter of getting up and fighting for the team, whether I'm running a base or hitting the ball.”
Inside the game
OU’s home crowd let the home-plate umpire know it wasn’t pleased when OU sophomore Kinsey Koeltzow’s presumed fourth-inning base hit was called foul.
Had the umpire called the odd pop-up ball that missed the Utah catcher’s glove, Koeltzow wouldn’t have hit her first career home run after returning to the plate.
Koeltzow's two-run homer sparked a five-run frame that helped the Sooners run-rule the Utes.
On deck
OU hosts Murray State at 2:30 p.m. and then Missouri State at 5 p.m. Saturday.
— Joe Buettner
