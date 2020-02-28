OU softball notepad: <span>Michelle Gascoigne returns to Norman; Raylee Pogue hits first career homer</span>

Extra frames
• Northwestern mutual: Former Oklahoma pitcher and current Northwestern assistant coach Michelle Gascoigne returned to Marita Hynes Field Friday afternoon.
Gascoigne, who helped OU capture its 2013 national championship, was recognized before the Sooners’ game against the Wildcats. Surrounded by the current Sooner roster, she delivered the ceremonial first pitch.
“We have such a special love for our alumni,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “And I'm so proud of her and any other of our athletes that are out coaching. So anyone that comes back here that has played for the Sooners will do that just out of respect and honor for what they've done here and what they're doing now.”
Friday's contest between OU and Northwestern is not the first time Gascoigne's returned to Norman to coach against her alma mater. She coached against OU on March 10, 2019, and then again in a Super Regional series.
• Freshman first: Raylee Pogue, a Washington, Oklahoma native, recorded her first career home run Friday evening.
The Sooner freshman sent a solo shot to right center during OU's game against Abilene Christian.
“She's incredibly strong,” Gasso said. “... She is very new to the speed of this game and she's learning, but that's the capability that she has if we can get her to relax and not think and again be reactive and respond to a good pitch. That's what's going to happen.”
Inside the game
A home-run derby broke out at Marita Hynes Field during the Sooners' game against Abilene Christian.
Lynnsie Elam, the Sooner leadoff hitter, prompted the productive frame with a homer to left field.
Alycia Flores lined out to left field with OU's next at-bat. Her older sister, Eliyah Flores, and Pogue then hit back-to-back home runs, however, to give the Sooners a 4-0 advantage.
On deck
Oklahoma resumes action at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against North Texas.
OU will play a second game at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., depending on its seeding after all round-robin games are complete.
— Joe Buettner
