OU softball: Oklahoma closes weekend with wins over Murray State, Missouri State

Oklahoma picked up wins No. 19 and 20 on Saturday.
The Sooners started their home doubleheader with a 6-1 win over Murray State before beating Missouri State 3-2 in eight frames.
Kinzie Hansen put the Sooners on the board first against Murray State, flying out to left field to plate Grace Lyons in the bottom of the first. Hansen then hit a solo shot to center field two innings later just after Lyons stole home.
OU's lead increased to five in the bottom of the fourth when Alycia Flores hit a two-run homer. Lynnsie Elam capped OU's scoring with a fifth-running run on a wild pitch.
Brooke Vestal (3-0) earned the win for OU against Murray State. She worked all seven innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits.
In OU's second game, Missouri State gave OU a bit more trouble.
The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and the Sooners didn't respond until the bottom of the fourth when Jocelyn Alo homered to right center.
Elam knotted the score in the same frame when she grounded out to second but Hansen was able to score.
Both teams went scoreless the next three innings, providing Elam the opportunity to walk off the Bears with an RBI single in the eighth inning.
Olivia Rains started in the circle for OU but was relieved by Shannon Saile in the sixth inning. Saile (8-3) was awarded the win after striking out three and allowing no hits in three innings.
The Sooners (20-4) resume action next Friday when they host New Mexico State at 3 p.m. and Houston at 5 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.
