Oklahoma remained undefeated, picked up another run-rule victory and tossed a perfect game to boot on Sunday.
The second-ranked Sooners (12-0) downed Portland State 8-0 in five innings behind OU pitchers Giselle Juarez, Nicole May and Brooke Vestal's collective perfect game.
Juarez started in the circle, striking out two and blanking Portland State through two innings. She received the win, improving to 5-0.
May added three more strikeouts in two innings of relief, while Vestal preserved the perfect game after entering the circle for the fifth and final frame.
Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes homered in the victory, while Tiare Jennings added a one-run double.
Next, OU plays its first and second home games of the season against Missouri and Sam Houston State, respectively, on Friday.
