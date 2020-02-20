OU softball: Oklahoma's youth steps up with challenging trip to Arizona

A playoff atmosphere. A hostile road environment. And a dash of drama.
This was Oklahoma’s Saturday night last weekend. But unlike the Sooners’ usual May postseason game, they were far from the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. And this was only the second weekend of their season.
To reverse roles even further, the Sooners faced a road game against a top-5 team. And they needed 10 grueling frames to knock off No. 4 Arizona in Tucson.
“I don’t think I’ve ever felt a postseason-style game that early in the season,” OU coach Patty Gasso said, “and I didn’t know that we were quite ready for it but they showed that they were.”
It’s a testament to OU’s youth, which hasn’t been able to ease into their debut seasons.
OU (8-1) started its 2020 campaign with a four-game stretch in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico before taking on Arizona’s Hillenbrand Invitational. They Sooners will be on the road again this weekend, too, at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
The third-ranked Sooners haven't seemed too fazed by their influx of newcomers, including freshman infielder Kinzie Hansen and pitchers Macy McAdoo and Olivia Rains.
OU's win over Arizona was huge for a group in its first year with Sydney Romero, Fale Aviu and Shay Knighten serving as coaches, rather than players.
It was made even more impressive, considering OU lost 5-4 to Long Beach State earlier in the day.
“I think that was one big takeaway was the fact that they could step up when they were not happy with the results prior,” Gasso said. “… Somehow we found a way to do it and in front of a sellout crowd when many of our players, more than half of our team, had never played in front of a crowd that big. They handled themselves like veterans.”
Hansen, who turned down Oregon and Washington to sign with OU out of Norco, California, embraced the road warrior role when Arizona fans packed the nearly 3,000-seat park, while OU’s cheering section was limited to a few dozen supporters, most of whom were players’ parents.
“We were laughing every time we got booed at [by the home fans] and things like that,” said Hansen, who’s batting .394 and has 13 hits through nine games. “So, we were just having fun with it and enjoying it.”
McAdoo, a Tuttle native, said OU’s coaches told the players that evening was something you can usually only find in a Super Regional contest.
McAdoo (4-0) let up four runs and four hits in her start against the Wildcats. But it’s an experience she says will help her down the line when she does go through her first postseason run.
She was relieved by another Oklahoma-born freshman pitcher — Olivia Rains from Pryor.
Rains worked 4.2 innings against the Wildcats, which featured a critical eighth inning. Arizona loaded the bases with no outs but Rains and OU’s defense held together to escape the jam.
Moments like the eighth frame, and the night overall, helped the freshmen pitchers’ bond as they both take on heavier workloads than expected with OU’s 2019 ace Giselle Juarez still dealing with a bicep injury.
“We’ve already had a bond,” McAdoo said of her and Rains, “but just us both going out there Saturday and dominating brought us even closer together and kept us on the same page of, hey, we’re in here to do it together."
OU’s next big test arrives this weekend in California, where it’ll face No. 2 Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Seattle.
As pleased as Gasso was with OU’s fight in Tucson, there’s plenty for the Sooners to build on with their young cast.
“We’ve got to make it look sharper, tighter, making plays,” Gasso said. “We’re just making uncommon errors. We’re dropping balls. We’re overthrowing. We’re doing things I haven’t seen in a long time, but that’s what you get when you get a whole new infield and a lot of new players. So, that’s our mission and our focus right now.”
Friday
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
• Online: www.flosoftball.com
• Radio: KREF FM 99.3 | KREF AM 1400
• Place: Cathedral City, California
Next
• Saturday: vs. Seattle (12 p.m. at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic); vs. No. 2 Washington (2:30 p.m.)
• Sunday: vs. Wisconsin (11 a.m. at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic)
