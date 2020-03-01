OU softball: Oklahoma scores five in fifth frame to down Northwestern

Nicole Mendes questioned whether she was ready.
Just five months after undergoing surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Mendes received approval to make her senior-season debut during Oklahoma’s Friday afternoon doubleheader.
Her uncertainty subsided as her first-at bat came and went — a ground out to the pitcher — with OU leading Northwestern 8-3 and no runners on base. Her confidence grew even more with her lone at-bat in OU’s second game of the night, despite merely flying out to left field.
Then came Sunday with the No. 5 Sooners in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament final and tied 1-1 with Northwestern. Mendes, more at ease at the plate, singled to first and plated OU freshman Kinzie Hansen, prompting a stand ovation for the Sooner veteran during the top of the fifth.
“It was really awesome, I wasn't expecting it,” Mendes said of the crowd. “To know that not only my team but the fans are excited for me to come back, that felt really good.”
OU scored three more runs following Mendes’ go-ahead RBI single to cap a five-run inning and ensure a 5-1 win.
“Really proud of this team this weekend,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We are depleted through the lineup and some of these freshmen are really clutching up when we need them to.”
Mendes’ recovery forced the Sooners to go younger in February but her return as a late-inning pinch hitter gives the program a veteran presence that it’s been lacking.
Mendes still had to be sure of her own self, especially with Gasso previously disclosing she likely wouldn’t be available until mid-March at the earliest.
The 26-year OU coach wouldn't green light Mendes to advance beyond first base if she delivered a base hit; although, the senior surprised her coach with the speed she flashed against the Wildcats.
“She got down the line much quicker than I anticipated,” Gasso said, “which really put some stress on their infield some. So, it was clutch again, and I'm very anxious, as we all are, to have her back.”
Mendes says she’s happy to be in the lineup, even if it comes with restrictions.
She’s had to relearn how to make her movements but her confidence continues to develop with each game.
“I think after my first at-bat [on Friday], it was awesome and I was excited but I was definitely way too excited,” Mendes said. “But the second at-bat, I felt good. I was just a little early on the pitcher, that was timing and things like that.
“The third at-bat [today], I was like, alright, I'm gonna get on this time. So I did.”
OU kept rolling in the fifth frame with a Grace Green score, Raylee Pogue's RBI single to score Alycia Flores and Kinsey Koeltzow's RBI single to plate Eliyah Flores.
OU senior Shannon Saile, who earned her fifth win of the season, pitched five scoreless innings to end the game and send the Sooners out of their home tournament on a strong note.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do and this team is ready to do it,” Gasso said. “So, we're just going to get back on the field and get a lot of things figured out.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
