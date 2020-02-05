OU softball: Returning Sooners unfazed by expectations set by previous class

A wealth of experience and accolades graduated from Oklahoma this past spring.
In four years, OU’s latest senior class helped the program capture four Big 12 titles, four Women’s College World Series appearances, three WCWS championship series bids and two national championships.
It all figures to be a daunting act to follow for OU’s 2020 group, which returns talent partially responsible for the Sooners’ recent success. And they don't seem overly pressured by the new heights OU's most recent class propelled the program to over the last four seasons.
“[It’s] not the standard they've set,” OU junior Jocelyn Alo said, “but it's just the Sooner standard that we're going to be the best.”
Alo says the bar starts with OU’s first-ever national title in 2000 and the 2013 championship team, which featured the likes of Keilani Ricketts and Lauren Chamberlain.
Fale Aviu, Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten, Caleigh Clifton, Kylie Lundberg and Raegan Rogers furthered that success from 2016-19. And OU’s rising upperclassmen aspire for even more glory.
“They left a great legacy,” junior catcher Lynnsie Elam said, “but we're hungry to create our own.”
Building their names shouldn't' be difficult with as many opportunities that await OU’s 2020 roster.
OU's lineup looks to replace the production of Romero, Clifton, Aviu and Knighten. Mariah Lopez, who transferred from OU to Arizona, leaves a void in the Sooner bullpen after starting 21 games last season. And while she could return by the postseason, an ACL injury will keep OU’s lone three-year starter Nicole Mendes away until mid-March at the earliest.
The good news for OU? Alo and sophomore Grace Green return as proven home-run threats, hitting 16 and 17, respectively, in 2019.
Alo tied Romero for a team-best 56 RBIs last season, while Green plated 54 runs. Green also led the Sooners with 10 stolen bases.
Elam will reprise her role as OU’s starting catcher but is also a team captain alongside Mendes. Plus, she’s built a strong bond with the team’s de facto 2019 ace Giselle Juarez, who went 28-4, struck out 269 batters and finished with a 1.39 ERA in 39 appearances, over the last year.
“We got close very quickly last year,” Elam said of Juarez, who transferred to OU via Arizona State.
“I felt like I caught her my whole life and we just met in January [2019] pretty much. It was kind of crazy but it's only gotten better, we've only gotten closer I feel like.”
The senior Juarez feels the same as Elam.
She’s also felt a quick connection to OU’s newcomers, which includes Auburn transfer Taylon Snow and eight freshmen.
“I feel like I've been here all four years,” Juarez said. “... It was just really exciting last year, and I'm excited to get back with the team this year. And we have a lot of newcomers, but I feel like they've been here forever, too. It's really exciting.”
The Sooners open their 2020 season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico, where they'll face Nevada (6 p.m., Thursday), Long Beach (12:30 p.m., Friday), George Washington (6 p.m., Saturday) and BYU (8:30 p.m., Saturday).
OU coach Patty Gasso says she’s been pleased with OU’s progress this fall as their 2020 campaign commences.
“In the last two weeks we've taken some really giant steps in the right direction,” Gasso said. “So, I'm looking forward to seeing what it looks like without crimson and cream on the field forever. A new color uniform is going to be exciting for this group to face.”
OU softball weekend schedule
Thursday
Oklahoma vs. Nevada at 6 p.m.
• Online: www.flosoftball.com
• Place: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Next
• Friday: vs. Long Beach (12:20 p.m. at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge)
• Saturday: vs. George Washington (6 p.m. at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge); vs. BYU (8:30 p.m. at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge)
