Betting on herself paid off for Samantha Ricketts as a player. She’s now looking to do the same as a head coach.
Ricketts is in her first year as Mississippi State’s head softball coach. And before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season, the Bulldogs were flourishing under the former Oklahoma All-American’s guidance.
Mississippi State stormed to a 25-3 record this past season, helping Ricketts reach the 20-win threshold quicker than any coach in school history, achieving it in 23 games.
“We definitely expected to have a good year. We knew the talent that we had returning. It was a unique situation for myself,” said Ricketts, who originally came to Mississippi State as an assistant coach in 2015.
“I knew what was working and what wasn't. And I had previous relationships with the entire team. I knew the players, I knew the recruits coming in, I knew their families. So, I knew we were going to be in a good spot if I could get them to take that next step.”
Taking that next step won't be easy in the loaded Southeastern Conference.
Not that Ricketts has ever shied from a challenge.
Ricketts, a San Jose, California, native, was signed to play softball at Santa Clara University but a coaching change before she arrived on campus prompted her to rethink her decision.
Oklahoma just so happened to have an opening.
Ricketts’ travel softball coach, Tim Fabian, helped her get in contact with OU coach Patty Gasso the summer between her senior year at Archbishop Mitty High School and her freshman year of college.
“She came out and watched me one time,” Ricketts said. “She knew she needed a catcher. And she basically offered me on the spot, and I had to decide without visiting if I wanted to go or not.
“For me, it was a big life-changing decision and just the fact that I had to make the decision of do I want to stay home close to my family and play for a small school, where I'll probably be one of the better players, or do I want to push myself and go play for one of the best programs and one of the best coaches in the country.”
Ricketts ultimately jumped on the last-minute chance to play for the Sooners, who were five years removed from winning their first national championship ever at the time.
Ricketts' bet worked out well.
OU is where Ricketts earned four All-Big 12 first-team selections, two All-America selections, and became the first player in program history to be a top-three finalist for the USA Softball Player of the Year award.
It's also where Ricketts first entertained the idea of coaching.
Ricketts said Gasso first asked if she ever thought of coaching softball when she was still an OU sophomore.
Ricketts hadn’t.
“From that year on, she was already starting to teach me a little bit about what the coaching profession meant, and that meant taking a leadership stance,” Ricketts said, “And I was able to work on it through those three years as a player and then continuing on as a [graduate assistant at Oklahoma].”
Ricketts said she still leans on Gasso for advice.
She keeps a notebook of the lessons she’s learned from the Sooner coach, who’s added three more national titles since Ricketts’ Sooner career ended.
“I try to emulate a lot of what I'm doing after her,” Ricketts said. “And the biggest thing is just how I'm impacting these young women every day and it's not even softball related. It's teaching them to stand on their own two feet, teaching them about confidence and accountability.
“And that's something that I learned from her and I continue to learn from her and I'm very thankful to have her as a mentor for me, especially now in my first head coaching job.”
Taking over Mississippi State in the SEC is no easy task. Mississippi State has never won a conference title. And the Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament 15 times since 2000 — including the past three seasons — but never beyond the regional round.
If Ricketts kept the Bulldogs rolling into the postseason, perhaps they finally would have advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals. Or better yet, still playing this week with the Women’s College World Series originally scheduled to begin Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Competing for those spots will be difficult in the SEC, which featured nine teams in the final USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 coaches poll before the season abruptly ended.
Ricketts wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I love the challenge,” Ricketts said, “I love the opportunity every day that you just don't know. It's anybody's game and we never get a day off, which is really fun.”
Joe Buettner
405-366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.