The four games Oklahoma had on its schedule this week vanished in a hurry Wednesday when its midweek contest at Wichita State was postponed due to inclement weather and weekend series at Baylor due to COVID-19 concerns with the Bears.
The top-ranked Sooners (28-0) won't be able to replace all four games this week but they were able to land a doubleheader with Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
OU announced it will play Mississippi State, coached by former Sooner Samantha Ricketts, at 12:30 p.m. before taking on Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. in Ruston, Louisiana.
The Sooners’ two games will be streamed at www.CUSA.tv — a subscription is required. They will also be available locally on The Franchise 2 (103.3 FM and 1560 AM).
A limited number of tickets are on sale through the Louisiana Tech ticket office, which can be reached at 318-257-3631.
OU’s game against Wichita State, which was slated for Wednesday evening, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. on May 4. The Sooners’ series with Baylor, originally targeted for this weekend, has yet to be rescheduled.
