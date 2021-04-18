OU softball: Sooners complete sweep of Longhorns with third straight run-rule win

With one powerful swing of her bat, Tiare Jennings ended her weekend against Texas the same way she’d started it — with a home run.
Oklahoma’s leadoff batter, Jennings hit a home run off Texas' Shealyn O’Leary on the first pitch she saw Friday, setting the tone for the weekend. On Sunday, the freshman hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth inning that lifted the Sooners into run-rule territory. OU would go on to beat Texas 9-0 to sweep the series.
Jennings wasn’t the only freshman to deliver a big performance against No. 7 Texas.
Centerfielder Jayda Coleman and pitcher Nicole May also had a sizable impact in No. 1 OU’s three run-rule victories over Texas (31-6, 6-3 Big 12).
“It just seems like there’s new heroes every day,” Gasso said. “It seems like Tiare is always one of them, but I think Jayda Coleman just absolutely showed you this weekend what kind of athlete she is.”
Coleman, a Texas native, delivered at the plate and in the field. In Sunday’s game, Texas’ McKenzie Parker was trying to take second base on a hit off the center-field wall, but Coleman threw her out at second from the fence.
At the plate, Coleman went 2-for-2 and hit a three-run home run Sunday. She combined with Jennings for four home runs across their first Red River rivalry series.
“I think we all did great,” Coleman said. “Just for freshmen to be at this Texas rivalry is just crazy. I mean I think we all did great.”
May pitched the final game of the series and went 4 1/3 innings, while striking out four, walking one and giving up one walk. She worked herself out of two bases-loaded jams in the second and third innings to help OU (33-0, 9-0 Big 12) to its only shutout win of the series.
May — who played on the same travel ball team as Jennings — seemed to throw even better under pressure, with three of her four strikeouts coming with the bases loaded behind her.
“Getting an opportunity to start as a freshman, who has kind of been waiting her turn, I thought she handled it like a pro,” Gasso said. “She got herself into some tough innings with the bases loaded but got herself out of it.
Having a powerful freshmen class is not something new for Patty Gasso or OU, but Jennings, Coleman and May have come in and provided an immediate boost to the country's top-ranked team.
“It’s showing that they came in here ready to play college softball,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “You don’t always get that physically, emotionally, mentally, but they have it all. They have all three of those, and it’s really put a spark in this team.
“Without question.”
Elam’s big weekend
Lynnsie Elam had one job this weekend — hit.
The senior didn’t catch for the Sooners until the final two innings of the series against Texas. Instead, Elam spent most of the weekend as the designated player.
She delivered.
“Lynnsie Elam is feeling really good right now,” Gasso said. “Her swing looks good. Another cage rat. [She] really likes to get in there and get her swings … followed a really outstanding game plan.”
Elam thinks the designated player role is a special one, but she’s had to work to figure out how to approach the position mentally. That work is paying off.
Elam went 5-for-8 across the three game series, including going 3-for-3 on Saturday. She also hit the ball out of the park Saturday and Sunday for a two-run home run and solo shot, respectively.
“It’s super fun being able to almost solely focus on hitting,” Elam said. “And just being able to pick pitchers apart and figure out how to hit the best way that I can and figure out how to help this team the best way that I can.”
On deck
OU heads to Athens on Tuesday for a midweek doubleheader against Georgia.