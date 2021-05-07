STILLWATER — Oklahoma trailed 6-4 and down to its last out in its series opener against Oklahoma State, when Grace Lyons stepped to the plate.
The Sooners had runners on first and second but that's where they would stay. Lyons hit an easy grounder to the Cowgirls’ shortstop for the final out in the top of the seventh inning.
Game over.
The loss was OU’s second of the season, but it represented more than that. Several streaks ended for OU (40-2, 14-1 Big 12) on Friday night.
Before the Bedlam series started, No. 1 OU was 57-0 in conference play and hadn’t lost a Big 12 game since falling to Baylor on April 23, 2017.
OU’s win streak against No. 7/9 OSU (40-6, 15-1 Big 12) extends back even further, winning 24 consecutive games against its conference rival. OU’s last loss to OSU came a decade ago on April 27, 2011.
“It tells you what OU is all about, what they’ve been about,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said of the Sooners’ winning streak over his program. “Like I said, they’ve been the standard. They’re still the standard. It’s got to be taken away. They’re not giving it up.
“I have all respect for their coaching staff, their players, what they do, but I have all the respect for our kids and the way they continue to fight and keep picking away at this thing.”
The Sooners still have a chance to keep two streaks intact. They haven’t lost a Big 12 series since 2011, going 55-0-4 in that time.
There is added pressure for OU to win this series, because an OSU win would give the Cowgirls the Big 12 regular season title.
The Sooners have won the last eight Big 12 regular season championships.
On Friday, OU jumped out to an early lead, going up 4-1 through the top of the third inning. But in the bottom half of the frame, OSU responded with two two-run home runs to take the lead. The Sooners didn’t recover and struggled at the plate for the rest of the game.
“Credit to OU,” Gajewski said. “Because they make us better. They make everybody in this conference better each day. … If you want to beat these teams and be able to play with these teams, you have to be able to take blows and get right up and punch back and dodge some blows.
"We played well enough and pitched good enough and had enough good hits, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Home-run derby
Jocelyn Alo is known to send deep shots off opposing pitchers.
During OU's doubleheader at Baylor last month, she hit the ball so far it hit a car in the parking lot.
On Friday, the Sooner senior sent one so far out of the park it landed in the street and almost hit a black truck passing by.
Alo’s home run was an early entry — and the likely winner — in what quickly became a home-run derby at Cowgirl Stadium.
All 10 runs scored in OU’s 6-4 loss to OSU came off of home runs.
Alo and Jayda Coleman each delivered two-run blasts for the Sooners, while the Cowgirls’ homers came off the bats of Reagan Wright, Chyenne Factor, Hayley Busby and Kiley Naomi.
Alo’s bomb was her nation-leading 26th of the season.
On deck
The Sooners will return to Stillwater today for the second game of the Bedlam series.
