Oklahoma made quick work of its Saturday doubleheader, which was scheduled at the last minute after its games against Wichita State and Baylor were postponed earlier this week.
The No. 1-ranked Sooners beat Mississippi State 9-0 in five innings to start the day. OU then beat Louisiana Tech, which hosted both of the Sooners' contests, 10-0 in five frames.
OU pitcher Giselle Juarez allowed one hit in the Sooners’ win over Mississippi State, which is coached by OU alum Samantha Ricketts.
Juarez (11-0) struck out four and walked two in three innings against the Bulldogs. Shannon Saile pitched the final two innings, striking out two and retired the final six batters in order.
Self-inflicted wounds haunted Mississippi State, which held the Sooners scoreless through the opening two frames. The Sooners broke the game open in the third with eight runs.
First, OU’s Rylie Boone advanced to third on a throwing error. Lynnsie Elam then plated her with the Sooners’ next at-bat on an RBI single through the left side.
Kinzie Hansen, Grace Lyons and Lynnsie Elam added runs of their own with each scoring on three consecutive wild pitches.
OU closed the frame with a sacrifice fly RBI via Grace Green and Tiare Jennings hammering a three-run shot to left center.
Grace Lyons added OU's final run in the bottom of the fourth inning. She hit a one-run double to score Nicole Mendes.
OU, once again, couldn’t get on the board until the third frame in its second game of the afternoon. The Sooners were able to post six runs in the third and four in the fifth, however, against Louisiana Tech.
Another throwing error set up Rylie Boone to score for the Sooners. Hansen provided an RBI double, Green recorded another sacrifice fly RBI, Lyons scored on a passed ball and Jayda Coleman scored on an error.
The Sooners invoked the run-rule victory with Jana Johns' three-run homer and Hansen's RBI single in the fifth.
Nicole May (10-0) prevailed in the circle, striking out seven and allowing just one hit in 3 1/3 innings. Olivia Rains and Brooke Vestal combined for 1 2/3 innings of relief and didn't allow any hits or runs.
Next, the Sooners (30-0) will host Texas for a three-game set, which starts at 6 p.m. on Friday at Marita Hynes Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.