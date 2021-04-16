Giselle Juarez set the tone for Oklahoma’s series against Texas almost immediately Friday night.
The senior pitcher struck out the first three batters she faced, quickly ending the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the inning, the Sooners’ bats came alive.
Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Alo started the lineup off with back-to-back home runs. A triple from Jayda Coleman and singles from Lynnsie Elam and Nicole Mendes added to the Sooners’ scoring frenzy. After a five-run first inning, OU went on to beat Texas 11-1 in five innings.
“I thought that was one of the most exciting first innings I’ve seen in a long time,” Gasso said. “… Scoring five runs on Texas in one game is a feat, but in one inning is a whole other level.”
The Sooners (31-0, 7-0 Big 12) are playing at a high level right now. Gasso said it was one of the cleanest games she’d seen her program play. OU also was assisted by a sloppy game from Texas (31-4, 6-1 Big 12). The Longhorns committed three errors and their pitching staff hit a combined six batters.
While the Sooners are executing and delivering in every aspect of the game, Gasso still sees another jump for OU to make.
The pitching staff is one area she thinks is still working to become elite. In her five innings of work, Juarez recorded four strikeouts, while giving up three hits and no walks.
But all around, Gasso's group is still hungry to improve.
“What’s really great about this team is they still don’t think they’re good enough,” Gasso said. “They’re always working. I’m not having to tell them to go in and do extra work.
“They’re having a blast because, to be quite honest, they remember what 2020 did look like. We played six weeks, and — although our record may not make you think this — we knew we weren’t a good team, not to our standards. To see what has developed from this team in a year is just really mind boggling.”
OU went 20-4 last year for the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last season, the Sooners have added key players to their roster, like freshmen Jennings and Coleman and transfer Jana Johns.
As the No. 1 team in the country, the Sooners have also found motivation in those that doubt them.
“Something that has ignited this team a little bit is people just don’t believe that we’re playing a tough enough schedule,” Gasso said. “And so there were some words, I guess, about ‘they’re too rested and untested.’ And that did not bode well with this team at all.”
But the Sooners aren’t trying to let the outside pressure bother them too much. Instead, they are keeping their focus inward.
“I think we were just focused on us tonight,” Juarez said.
If the Sooners started the game looking to make a statement, they ended it with an exclamation point.
Mackenzie Donihoo came up to bat in the fifth inning as a pinch-hitter with two runners on and two outs. After fouling off a ball early in the at-bat, the sophomore settled down and sent the ball over the right-center field fence. Her three-run walkoff homer ended the game and gave the Sooners their first run-rule victory over the Longhorns since 2014.
“I couldn’t be more proud," Gasso said, "of this team."
On deck
OU and Texas have two more games left in the series. The two will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m., and both games will be televised on ESPN2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.