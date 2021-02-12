Oklahoma’s two-day trip to El Paso, Texas, included 70 runs, 69 hits and 24 home runs over four games.
The Sooners closed the Miner Invitational on Friday with an 11-0 win over Abilene Christian and a 21-2 victory against UTEP.
The fourth-ranked Sooners (4-0) started Giselle Juarez against Abilene Christian. Juarez picked up her second win in as many days. She struck out five Wildcats and didn’t allow any hits in three innings.
The Sooners posted four home runs against the Wildcats, including two from newcomer Jana Johns. The South Carolina transfer homered in both the top of the third and fifth innings. Grace Lyons and Tiare Jennings added home runs in the victory, each marking their sixth of the young season, while Taylon Snow provided a third-inning RBI triple to bring home Jocelyn Alo and then scored on a wild pitch.
The Sooners finished their run in El Paso by posting 21 runs against UTEP en route to a fourth run-rule win.
OU freshman Nicole May started in the circle against the Miners. She gave up OU’s first two runs of the season but struck out three and allowed three hits in the Sooners’ rout.
Kenzie Hansen opened the contest with a three-run homer to center in the top of the first. She later sent a solo shot to right center, which directly followed back-to-back homers from Alo and Lyons. OU scored eight runs total in the fourth frame before adding seven more in the fifth.
Next, OU will face UTSA and Sam Houston State in a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 19, in Huntsville, Texas, before playing a doubleheader the next day at Houston.
