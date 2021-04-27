A week removed from its loss to Georgia, Oklahoma stayed atop college softball’s coaches rankings on Tuesday, but it seemed headed toward another upset.
The Sooners, back on the road following a home series against Texas Tech this past weekend, trailed early against Baylor in their first of two games Tuesday evening against the Bears.
Baylor’s advantage, however, wouldn’t last.
Nicole Mendes hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth, Jocelyn Alo hit her 25th homer of the season in the next frame and Tiare Jennings notched her 22nd on a two-run shot in the next to help OU beat Baylor 7-1.
Aside from OU’s three home runs, the Sooners recorded only one other hit against the Bears.
A strong defensive effort helped the Sooners avoid a closer contest. Giselle Juarez (15-0), who never left the circle, played a key role in that, striking out six, walking one and allowing five hits.
Baylor’s Gia Rodoni (9-7) pitched six innings. She walked four and struck out two in her Game 1 start.
The Sooners didn’t allow the Bears to hang around in the second game of the doubleheader.
Lynnsie Elam and Kinzie Hansen plated runners in the top of the first. OU kept its offense going with three runs in the second inning, two in the third and forced an 11-0 run-rule win with four runs in the top of the sixth.
Shannon Saile (12-0) led OU in the circle, striking out six and allowing two hits over four innings. Both Olivia Rains and Nicole May pitched an inning of relief and didn’t allow any hits.
OU (39-1, 14-0 Big 12) is off until next Tuesday when it heads to Wichita State at 6 p.m. before its three-game Bedlam road series, which starts May 7 in Stillwater.
