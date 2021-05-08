OU softball: Sooners hold off Cowgirls to even Bedlam series

Nicole May threw all of 13 pitches, each one as significant as the last, on Saturday.
The freshman pitcher entered Bedlam’s pressure-packed second game amid unenviable circumstances — Oklahoma State had runners on first and second and a 3-1 count awaited her as she came to the circle.
May's first-pitch ball loaded the bases with no outs and the winning run at home plate in the final inning.
A pair of fly outs to center field quickly shifted the pressure to Oklahoma State’s Sydney Pennington to extend the rally. May struck out the Cowgirls' third baseman to finish a 6-4 win for the Sooners, whose Big 12 championship streak lives to see another day.
Sunday’s rubber match, set for 11 a.m. at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, will serve as a de facto conference regular-season championship game. OU’s won the last eight.
For a team that is all but assured an NCAA tournament berth and has run-ruled 30 of its 43 opponents, another Big 12 title might be the least of OU coach Patty Gasso's concerns.
"I think just being in the game is a victory in itself. The atmosphere is fun. It's hard, but it's fun, because it's either gonna bring out the best or worst in you. And those are the things we like to know as we go forward," Gasso said.
"... Today was a big, important day for us, to find out what we're made of and who we are. Tomorrow is going to be another measuring stick for us, one way or the other. It is going to make us a better team going into postseason."
OU showed its poise in an intense top-10 battle with timely scores and Shannon Saile piecing together a dominant six innings in the circle.
Oklahoma State held OU scoreless and without a hit through two frames before the Sooners tacked on two runs in the third, two in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh innings.
Jayda Coleman put OU on the board first with a one-out RBI single through the right side to plate Jana Johns. Jocelyn Alo delivered a one-run double with OU's next at-bat to score Nicole Mendes.
Two innings later, Lynnsie Elam sent a two-out, two-run single to center field to double the Sooners' lead. Saile's shutout through 4 1/3 innings ended, however, with the Cowgirls scoring on an error and an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.
OU regained its four-run advantage with Mendes' sixth-inning solo shot off of OSU starter Kelly Maxwell. Grace Green then doubled down the right-field line to plate Elam in the seventh.
The Cowgirls threatened a late comeback with Karli Petty's leadoff homer in the bottom half of the frame, followed by Alysen Febrey's one-run sacrifice fly to bring the Cowgirls within two.
May closed the door, however, on OSU’s rally, earning the save after Saile struck out six, walked four and allowed each of the Cowgirls’ four hits in her Saturday start.
Gasso ejected
In perhaps her team's most important game of the season, Gasso wasn't around to witness all of it.
Gasso was ejected after arguing a call at third base in the top of the sixth inning. Coleman tried getting around Pennington and had her hand on the bag before it was seemingly forced off by the infielder's glove. Coleman was called out to end the top half of the inning.
Upon Gasso's ejection, she exited the dugout and was escorted to the team's bus, while associate head coach Jennifer Rocha served as the team's interim skipper.
Asked if she was able to watch the game, Gasso said she opted for OU's radio play-by-play voice for the final nine outs.
"I'm loyal to Chris Plank, so I put him on the radio," Gasso said. "I didn't want to watch it. I just wanted to listen, and I'm glad I was listening to Plank."
Next
The third game of the Bedlam series is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday in Stillwater. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Plank's radio call can be heard on The Franchise 2, 1560 AM.