Oklahoma notched a pair of run-rule victories, and made program history, during its second day of its Arizona trip.
First, the second-ranked Sooners posted a program single-game record 28 hits en route to a 33-4 win over New Mexico in five innings on Saturday.
The Sooners scored at least seven runs in each frame, including a 12-run inning in the bottom of the third.
OU’s monster day was fueled by Jocelyn Alo, Grace Green and Jana Johns, all of whom had four RBIs in the victory. Johns did most of her work on a 3-run homer in the bottom of the fourth frame, while Alo hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second.
Tiare Jennings also homered in the win, blasting a 3-run shot to center field to put OU on the board in the first.
OU hasn’t scored more than 30 runs since a 35-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Feb. 28, 2014, which also yielded its previous single-game record 24 hits. OU’s 33 runs is the second most the program has scored in a single game in its history.
OU freshman Nicole May started in the circle against the Lobos. She struck out five, while allowing three hits and two runs in three innings worked. Sophomore pitchers Macy McAdoo and Alanna Thiede combined for two innings of relief, allowing two runs and one hit.
The Sooners won their second game of the day 14-0 over Grand Canyon for their ninth run-rule win of the 2021 season.
Alo and Johns homered again in the outing. Taylon Snow also added 3 RBIs on two hits, which included a double.
Shannon Saile earned the win for OU in the circle. Saile (3-0) struck out six and allowed just one hit in the shutout win. Olivia Rains pitched an inning of relief, striking out two more.
OU will finish its weekend in Arizona against Portland State at 10 a.m. today. The game can be streamed via subscription at www.soonersports.tv and heard locally on 103.3 FM and 1560 AM.
