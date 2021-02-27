Oklahoma hit a program single-game record 28 hits en route to a 33-4 win over New Mexico in five innings on Saturday.
The Sooners scored at least seven runs in each frame, including a 12-run inning in the bottom of the third.
OU’s monster day was fueled by Jocelyn Alo, Grace Green and Jana Johns, all of whom had four RBIs in the victory. Johns did most of her work on a 3-run homer in the bottom of the fourth frame, while Alo hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second.
Tiare Jennings also homered in the win, blasting a 3-run shot to center field to put OU on the board in the first.
OU hasn’t scored more than 30 runs since a 35-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Feb. 28, 2014. OU’s 33 runs is the second most the program has scored in a single game in its history.
OU freshman Nicole May started in the circle. She struck out five, while allowing three hits and two runs in three innings worked. Sophomore pitchers Macy McAdoo and Alanna Thiede combined for two innings of relief, allowing two runs and one hit.
