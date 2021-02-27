Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 46F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.