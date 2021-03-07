Oklahoma ended its weekend home tournament with two run-rule wins on Sunday.
First, the top-ranked Sooners knocked off No. 18 Missouri for the second time in as many days, winning 11-0 in five innings.
Shannon Saile never left the circle to grab her fifth victory of the season. She struck out eight and allowed just two hits and one walk in the shutout.
OU freshmen Tiare Jennings and Jayda Coleman led the team with two home runs each. Jennings went 3 of 4 in the box, while Coleman was 3 of 3.
Kinzie Hansen also homered in the OU victory.
The Sooners’ offense didn’t slow down in their second game Sunday afternoon, topping Sam Houston State 17-0 in five innings.
OU pitchers Brooke Vestal, Alanna Thiede and Olivia Rains combined for a perfect game, while the Sooners posted six home runs against the Bearkats.
Jennings homered a third time Sunday in the victory. She’s up to 11 this season. Jocelyn Alo hit her 13th homer of the year, while Grace Lyons notched her eighth in the blowout win.
Paige Knight, Zaida Puni and Mackenzie Donihoo also had home runs.
Next, the Sooners will host Texas-Arlington at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Norman.
