Grace Lyons stepped to the plate with an opportunity to vanquish the Sooners' Red River rivals a few innings early.
No. 1 Oklahoma was just one score away from run-ruling No. 7 Texas for the second time in as many days with the bases loaded and one out to spare in the bottom of the fifth.
The first game of the series ended with a walk-off three-run homer via Mackenzie Donihoo, but this time it was Lyons dropping in a single to center field that brought home the game-sealing run.
The Sooners topped the Longhorns 10-2, as OU (32-0, 8-0 Big 12) continued to show off its offensive firepower against one of the top-10 teams in the country.
“They’re really talking like hitting coaches with each other,” Gasso said. “... It is really, really cool to listen to these players talk about how to find success, and they’re sharing it. It really makes me feel good that they’re learning and they’re listening.”
OU was .500 at the plate Saturday, recording 13 hits across five innings to Texas’ three. Taylon Snow and Lynnsie Elam each went 3-for-3, and Lyons went 2-for-2 with two walks. Tiare Jennings, in her first Red River showdown, hit a home run for the second game in a row.
“I’ve just been seeing the ball really well,” Jennings said. “Just aiming for base hits, and I’m feeling good off the bat right now.”
With the win, the Sooners clinched the series and their 20th consecutive victory over the Longhorns (31-5, 6-2 Big 12) and will look for the sweep on Sunday.
While OU has won 24 of its 32 games this season by run-rule, the Sooners still feel like they have something to prove.
“It’s bigger than one team,” Gasso said. “It’s just looking toward what we believe our goals are to accomplish. So it’s not us against Texas.
“It’s how good can we be today. That’s really the focus with this team.”
On the fence
In the top of the third inning, Texas’ Janae Jefferson hit the ball deep to left field. As the ball bounced off the top of the left-field fence, the third-base umpire spun a finger in the air, indicating a home run.
But the ball bounced back into the field, into the glove of Jocelyn Alo, causing confusion on the play. Jefferson herself stopped at second momentarily before seeing the third base umpire signaling a home run and repeating the signal herself before completing her trot around the bases.
“That is off the top of the inside wall, which would mean it would still be in play,” said Beth Mowins, watching the instant replay while calling the game for ESPN.
An animated Gasso argued with the umpire about the call. But after talking it over, the umpires did not change the initial ruling.
Asked about the play after the game, Gasso was hesitant to talk about it, but agreed the ball should have still been in play.
“Absolutely,” she said. “Yes. I’ll stop at that.”
That would be the only run the Longhorns would score in that inning, and it did not prove to be a turning point in the game, as the Sooners responded with a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame off the bat of Lynnsie Elam.
On deck
OU and Texas will finish off their three-game series at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
