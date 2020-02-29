OU softball: Sooners stunned by North Texas, rally to beat Mean Green the second time around

Coach Patty Gasso’s fifth-ranked Oklahoma softball team probably never thought it would lose to North Texas.
Yet, if it ever were to happen and the Sooners had to turn around and play the Mean Green a second time in the same day, they likely never thought they’d have to rally just to salvage one of the two.
Nonetheless, that’s what happened Saturday at Marita Hynes Field, where OU continues to host the Courtyard Marriott Tournament.
Friday night, the Sooners began the tourney with victories over Northwestern and Abilene Christian that, perhaps, were notable for the fact neither ended in a run-rule.
Saturday, North Texas stunned the Sooners 4-3, then turned around and led by four runs after a single inning of the next game, though OU came back to win 15-8.
That victory advanced OU into the tournament championship against Northwestern at noon today.
“We’ve been in these positions before in the past,” OU coach Patty Gasso told reporters afterward. “Good teams know how to answer, and one thing we need to learn is just continue to find ways to win games where we’re not getting beat by one run. I think that really made them fired up."
In the opener, the Sooners managed five hits and a pair of runs in their first turn at the late, yet could only manage five more hits and a single run the rest of the way.
Only Grace Green and Lynnsie Elam managed more than a single hit, each lashing two and each finishing with an RBI.
North Texas grabbed a run in the third inning and another one in the fourth, before adding single run in the sixth that turned out to be game-winner.
Shannon Saile gave up that run — allowing a double to Tayla Evans and wild-pitching her to third base, before she came home on a sacrifice fly from Kenzie Young — and took the loss, though she was easily the better of OU’s two pitchers, allowing only the one run, one hit and one walk over four innings.
Sooner starter Olivia Rains allowed five hits and three runs, all earned, over three innings.
In the next game, Sooner starter Macy McAdoo didn’t get through the first inning, getting two outs and allowing four runs on four hits, three of them home runs.
Saile returned to throw five innings of relief and got the win, though she wasn’t nearly as effective as she was in the opener, allowing four hits, including, amazingly, another three home runs.
The Sooner bats, however, woke up.
Kinzie Hansen smashed two home runs, a solo shot in the third inning and a grand slam in the fifth, finishing the game 3 for 5 with three hits and five RBIs.
Also, Jocelyn Alo had a huge game at the plate, finishing 4 for 5 with four RBIs, hitting a two-run home run in the third inning, an RBI double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth.
Alycia Flores, hitting in the seven-hole, went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Sooners (13-4) clubbed 17 hits total.
