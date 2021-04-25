Perhaps it’s difficult to imagine any coach finding issue with a 20-0 victory in five innings.
That was the final score of OU’s series finale against Texas Tech on Sunday, but for the first three frames, Patty Gasso said she and the coaches were “seeing red.”
“We were not happy with what was going on offensively and just really felt like we're dragging a bit,” Gasso said.
OU led by two runs early thanks to Jocelyn Alo’s first-inning blast to right field. Alo’s two-run shot was one of just two hits, however, OU produced in the first three innings.
The top-ranked Sooners ultimately finished with 16 and scored a program single-inning record 18 runs in the fourth.
The historic scoring frenzy, which is tied for the second most runs in a single inning in NCAA history, started with Alo, who plated Jana Johns on a one-out RBI.
The Sooners tacked on four more runs before Johns sent a three-run shot to right field after Texas Tech pulled its starting pitcher, Missy Zoch, for Erin Edmoundson.
It was just the first of three pitching changes the Red Raiders made in the frame against an unrelenting OU offense, which ended the inning with 14 hits.
“I really do enjoy every moment with this team,” Alo said. “They've really picked me up this weekend. And for me, just to be there, enjoying that moment with them was super awesome. It's not the first time it's gonna happen, and it's definitely not the last time it's going to happen.”
The sweep-clinching victory was quite the way for OU to send out its three seniors — Nicole Mendes, Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile.
The trio, which was afforded an extra year of eligibility after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, played their final regular-season game at Marita Hynes Field on Sunday.
“If you would have asked if this is what my ideal senior day would have been like, I don't think I would have answered like this,” Mendes said.
“It is a moment that will stick with me, probably for the rest of my life. I know it's so special to myself, as well as G [Juarez] and Shannon. And I just think that it just fit what this team has been doing all year long. For this year, for the senior day, it was perfect.”
Mendes finished the day 3-for-3 in the box with two RBIs and a triple. Juarez (14-0) struck out five and allowed two hits in four innings, while Saile allowed one hit and struck out one in one inning of relief.
OU is at Baylor for a Tuesday evening doubleheader in Waco, Texas. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.
