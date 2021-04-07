Oklahoma was dealt an impromptu off week within a four period on Wednesday.
First, the Sooners announced their Wednesday night trip to Wichita State was off because of inclement weather in the area. The Sooners and Shockers rescheduled the contest for 6 p.m. on May 4.
Later in the day, the Big 12 Conference announced OU’s series at Baylor, slated to begin Friday and end Sunday, had been postponed as well.
OU cited “COVID-19 concerns within the Baylor program” as reason for the postponement. The Big 12 will work with both schools to reschedule the series.
Unless the top-ranked Sooners can put together a matchup at the last minute, OU will be off this week and focus its attention on a home series against Texas, which starts next Friday.
