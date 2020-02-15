Oklahoma split its Saturday doubleheader at Tucson, Arizona's Hillenbrand Invitational.
The No. 2 Sooners appeared on their way to victory against Long Beach State. OU led 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh but gave up four runs in the bottom half of the frame to earn their first loss of the season.
OU fell on a two-out two-run double, handing Shannon Saile the loss in a relief effort.
The Sooners bounced back, however, in a 6-4 win over No. 4 Arizona. Although, it took OU 10 innings to do so.
OU trailed 4-2 after five frames. The Sooners got a home run from Elam in the top of the sixth. Taylon Snow then plated Mackenzie Donihoo for the game-tying run in the top of the seventh.
OU and Arizona played two scoreless extra frames before the Sooners pulled ahead in the 10th.
Snow and Donihoo scored on a Grace Green at-bat, and Olivia Rains and Saile combined in the bottom of the tenth to put away the Wildcats. Former OU and current Arizona pitcher Mariah Lopez was dealt the loss, allowing two runs and striking out five in four innings worked.
OU closes the Tucson tournament against Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.