OU softball: Taylon Snow shines in Sooners' home-opening victory

Making just her second start at first base, Oklahoma senior Taylon Snow looked as comfortable Friday night as coach Patty Gasso had hoped she would.
Snow has seen time at both left and right field early in the Sooners’ 2021 campaign and was a shortstop at Auburn for two years before transferring to OU ahead of last season. But as she dove and extended her glove to snag a pop-up to put the Sooners one out away from beating Sam Houston State for one of her eight team-leading putouts, she made a solid case to stay at her new position.
“Taylon’s a natural infielder and has been her whole life,” Gasso said. “So, I thought I’m just gonna see what it feels like [putting her] at first, and she handled it very well with not a lot of practice.”
The Sooners (13-0) secured the final out one batter later, beating the Bearkats 7-0 in their home opener. OU was on the road for its first 12 games and returned to a windy night at Marita Hynes Field for its first of five home contests this weekend.
Friday’s game marked Snow’s first appearance in Norman. An injury cut Snow’s 2020 season short before the Sooners played a limited home schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her first at-bat, Snow tripled down the right-field line. Jocelyn Alo then plated her on an RBI groundout to put OU ahead by two runs in the bottom of the third.
The top-ranked Sooners tacked on two more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to cruise to their first home victory.
Snow finished two of three in the box to go with her eight putouts and one run.
“I just really think she had a good presence,” Gasso said, “and made some really nice athletic plays there.
“I also have Jayda Coleman, that plays great at first base,” she continued, “but she’s so good in the outfield that I have a lot of options, and the more options I have, the better. So, I thought this would be a good game to try [Snow at first], and Taylon did a great job.”
Fresh start
OU freshman Nicole May made her Marita Hynes Field debut on Friday, picking up her first win in Norman and fifth of the season.
May struck out eight of the 17 batters she faced and allowed just one hit and zero runs over five innings.
“It was a good matchup,” Gasso said, “It was the right matchup as we look through the entire weekend. That’s a matchup we wanted for her [Friday], and she handled it with maturity and with grace.”
Home at last
OU’s home opener included significantly less fans and more cardboard cutouts in the stands than normal.
The program, which welcomed 1,523 spectators to its 2020 season opener, reduced its regular stadium capacity for its opening weekend.
OU announced Friday’s attendance at 184.
The smaller turnout, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, still was appreciated by OU’s players, who were just happy to return to their home venue after a long road swing.
“The team was really amped,” Gasso said. “They felt their energy in the dugout. We’re in there still socially distanced, and you could still feel their energy. So, they were excited to be home.”
Extra bases
OU’s Lynnsie Elam hit her first home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth. ... Olivia Rains pitched two innings of relief, preserving the one-hit shutout and retiring Sam Houston State’s final six batters in order. ... The Sooners improved to 11-7 in their all-time series with the Bearkats, who made their first trip to Norman since Feb. 22, 2004. ... Jocelyn Alo extended her hitting streak to 27 games.
Next
The Sooners host Missouri at 12:30 p.m. and Louisiana-Monroe at 5:30 p.m. today. Both games can be heard on The Franchise 2, 1560 AM.