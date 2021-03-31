Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso wanted her players to treat their recent exhibition series with Team Mexico as the start of their Big 12 schedule.
The Sooners responded by rolling through Mexico’s national team, sweeping the series and scoring no less than 11 runs in two of the three contests.
The top-ranked Sooners (25-0) parlayed that momentum into a series sweep of Iowa State this past weekend, which was their first actual Big 12 opponent of the season. Now, OU gets Kansas for its official conference home opener at 6 p.m. today.
The Jayhawks (17-11) lost two of three games to Oklahoma State this past weekend to begin their Big 12 slate.
Here are three things to watch as OU hosts Kansas:
1. Finishing strong: The Sooners nearly let their first game against the Cyclones slip away last weekend. OU allowed five seventh-inning runs but held on to beat Iowa State 9-7 last Friday.
OU didn't allow Iowa State much of a chance in its next two games, winning 10-2 on Saturday and 22-2 on Sunday, overcoming less-than-ideal conditions in Ames, Iowa.
“Last weekend, I thought we played really well,” Gasso said. “I was proud of this group. Ames is always a tough place for us to play just because of the weather. So, we had some cold and rainy conditions but we didn't allow it to affect us.”
2. Alo on a roll: OU senior Jocelyn Alo picked up her second Big 12 Player of the Week honor in three weeks on Tuesday for her efforts against Iowa State.
Alo currently leads OU with a .565 batting average to go with 56 RBIs, 21 home runs and 39 hits.
She is set to face Kansas pitcher Tatum Goff, who has struck out 43 batters in 60 2/3 innings this season. Goff ranks 10th among Big 12 pitchers in strikeouts.
“Goff is a very good lefty and can keep you off balance, so [she has] some quality pitches,” Gasso said. “There will be a challenge there but they've got four pretty good quality pitchers. And I think that's really a big part of why they're at 17-11. They've got some depth, and some pretty good hitters and some decent speed.”
3. Tougher than they look: The Jayhawks lost their series to Oklahoma State but stole a game from the Cowgirls in their weekend opener.
The Jayhawks won 7-4 to give Goff her seventh win of the season. The Jayhawks were also led by Morgyn Wynne, who went 2 for 4 in the batter's box for two RBIs.
The Jayhawks haven’t crept into top-25 status yet, like OU, Oklahoma State, Texas, Iowa State and Baylor have this season, but still appear to be another quality team in a stacked league.
"We cannot go into this week, thinking, 'Oh yeah, we're good. It's Kansas,'” Gasso said. “We can't do that in the Big 12, especially this season. You can't. So the fight is real and we need to be ready for that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.